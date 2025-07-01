HyperStrong and Repono forge strategic collaboration to advance grid-scale battery energy storage projects in Europe

ZHUHAI, China, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperStrong, a global leading provider of battery energy storage system (BESS) solutions, and Repono AB, a European developer of large-scale energy storage projects, have formalised their strategic collaboration through a Partnering Agreement on 23 June, aimed at jointly advancing 1.4GWh grid-scale energy storage projects across Europe by 2027.

The strategic partnership brings together complementary skills required for the rapid, large-scale deployment of electricity storage. Repono's project development expertise including site development, permitting, and grid interconnection, will be complemented by HyperStrong's full-scope system integration capabilities, including BESS solution delivery and associated lifecycle services. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to accelerating the energy transition, while supporting Europe's ambition to scale local value chains and strengthen long-term industrial resilience.

"We are excited to deepen our partnership with Repono to accelerate the deployment of safe, high-performance, and cost-effective energy storage infrastructure in Europe," said Mr. Pingyang Wang, Senior Vice President of HyperStrong International and President of EMEA Region. "This collaboration reflects our long-term commitment to the European market and our shared ambition to enable grid stability and energy transition in the region."

Mr. Karim Nils Grueber, CEO of Repono, stated: "HyperStrong brings strong technical know-how and proven experience in delivering integrated BESS solutions which is complementary to Repono's extensive expertise in project development and more than 100,000 hours of BESS operations experience. We will lead with excellence in project design, permitting, and EPC coordination. Together, we aim to unlock the potential of grid-scale storage as a backbone for Europe's energy transition."

Mr. Greger Landén, CTO of Repono, also expressed: "We have together with HyperStrong spent the last six months evaluating their technology and approach to the energy storage area. We have not only found a partner that is truly focused on performance and safety that aligns well with our values, but also a great team willing to discuss and develop our common approach in line with our needs for enabling the green transition in the European market."

Under the agreement, both parties will engage in joint planning and project reviews, including technical and commercial alignment on identified pipeline projects. The agreement reflects a shared intent to leverage their complementary strengths for mutually beneficial success in future grid-scale projects.

ENDS

About HyperStrong

Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., Ltd. ("HyperStrong", 688411.SH) is a global leading energy storage system (ESS) integrator and service provider. Founded in 2011, with more than 13 years of research and development, as well as experience garnered through more than 300 energy storage projects and more than 30GWh of deployment, HyperStrong offers a portfolio of ESS products and one-stop solutions for the full spectrum of utility-scale, commercial and industrial applications. Having built four smart manufacturing bases, three R&D centers, two testing labs and a global marketing center, HyperStrong empowers clients worldwide to achieve their energy transition and carbon neutrality goals.

For more information about HyperStrong, visit: www.hyperstrong.com.

About Repono

Repono AB is a Sweden-based energy infrastructure developer focusing on large-scale renewable and storage projects in the European market. Repono's expertise spans project origination, permitting, financing, and coordination of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) activities with a focus on leveraging from the operational and software experience within the company.

For more information about Repono AB, visit: www.repono.com.

