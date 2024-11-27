HyperStrong Wins Dual International Design Awards for HyperCube II

BEIJING, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperStrong, a global leader in energy storage solutions, is proud to announce that its commercial and industrial energy storage product, HyperCube II, has won two international design awards: the French Design Award Gold and the American Good Design Award Silver. These accolades highlight HyperStrong's excellence in design and its relentless drive for innovation in the energy storage industry.

The French Design Award, organized by the International Award Association in France, celebrates global design innovation and provides a platform for showcasing exceptional design works. Judged by a panel of renowned design experts and professors, HyperCube II's recognition as a Gold Award signifies its outstanding quality, creativity, and integration of technology and aesthetics.

The American Good Design Award, founded by the American International Design Award Association and held by the International Award Association, follows a rigorous and confidential evaluation by an esteemed jury of experts, design directors, and business leaders across industries. HyperCube II's win reflects its excellence in design, functionality, and contribution to enhancing lives and inspiring innovation.

"HyperCube II represents the perfect synergy of cutting-edge energy storage technology and world-class design," said Dr. Jianhui Zhang, Chairman and CEO of HyperStrong. "Winning these two awards is a monumental moment that validates our commitment to creating products that are not only technologically advanced but also aligned with global design excellence."

HyperCube II is an advanced liquid-cooling outdoor cabinet tailored for commercial and industrial applications. With its sleek silver metal finish, hexagonal ventilation features and minimalist design, it combines aesthetics with functionality. Its inherent safety, flexible deployment, intelligent operation, and exceptional efficiency ensure reliable energy storage solutions for businesses transitioning to sustainable energy practices.

Developed in collaboration with Schneider Electric, HyperCube II integrates advanced digital and manufacturing processes. It has received multiple certifications from TÜV NORD, reflecting its reliability and high performance.

HyperStrong's dual awards mark another milestone in its mission to redefine the energy storage landscape through innovation and excellence, bolstering the company's role as a global leader in sustainable energy solutions.

About HyperStrong

Founded in 2011, with a 13-year track record of research and development, as well as experience garnered through more than 300 ESS projects and 20GWh of deployment, HyperStrong offers a portfolio of ESS products and one-stop solutions for the full spectrum of utility-scale, commercial and industrial applications. Having built four smart manufacturing bases, three R&D centers, two testing labs and a global marketing center, HyperStrong empowers clients worldwide to achieve their energy transition and carbon neutrality goals.

According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, HyperStrong has been ranked among the top three BESS integrators in terms of global capacity installed in 2023. In 2024, HyperStrong has been ranked in the BloombergNEF Energy Storage Tier 1 list for three consecutive quarters. For three consecutive years, the Electric Energy Storage Alliance (EESA) has ranked HyperStrong as the top BESS player by shipment volume in the Chinese market.

For more information about HyperStrong, visit: www.hyperstrong.com or connect with us via LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347342/HyperStrong_updated_Logo.jpg