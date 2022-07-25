Hydrocolloid Dressing Market to be Worth $2.04 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hydrocolloid dressing market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.04 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.99% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing prevalence of chronic and acute wounds, rapidly aging population, rising number of diabetic patients, and surge in research and development activities are among the major factors driving the market growth. The rising prevalence of chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers, among the general population is likely to increase the number of patients getting treatment and fuel the adoption of hydrocolloid dressings.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The chronic wound application segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-uses, the hospital segment dominated the market in 2021. The segment's dominance is attributed to the increasing number of patient admissions for wound injuries and the developing healthcare infrastructure.

North America dominated the market in 2021 owing to the strong presence of key players and high healthcare expenditure.

Extensive research is now being conducted to study the effectiveness of hydrocolloid dressings. Companies are extensively spending on R&D and are always working on achieving excellent clinical trial outcomes.

For instance, in January 2021 , a clinical trial, "Effect of Evidence-based Skin Care & Hydrocolloid Dressing in the Prevention of Nasogastric-related Pressure Injury", was conducted, which was sponsored by MAIDE YESILYURT , Necmettin Erbakan University.

, a clinical trial, "Effect of Evidence-based Skin Care & Hydrocolloid Dressing in the Prevention of Nasogastric-related Pressure Injury", was conducted, which was sponsored by , Necmettin Erbakan University. Thus, robust clinical studies to commercialize innovative hydrocolloid dressing products are expected to drive the growth of the market during the projected period.

Read full market research report for more Insights, "Hydrocolloid Dressing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Acute Wounds, Chronic Wounds), By End-use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), By Region (EU, Asia Pacific, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Hydrocolloid Dressing Market Growth & Trends

Furthermore, the rising prevalence of acute wounds, such as surgical wounds and burns, is further expected to drive the demand for hydrocolloid wound dressings throughout the projected period. Surgical wounds, for example, are a major problem in general healthcare, according to the Wound Healing Society (WHS). Despite all attempts, Surgical Site Infections (SSI) cause death in 75% of patients globally. As a result, the increased incidence of infections has imposed a significant cost burden on the healthcare business. This is likely to contribute to the launch of advanced products, thus fostering market growth. Clinical uses for several hydrocolloid materials have been proposed in recent years.

Hydrocolloid Dressing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hydrocolloid dressing market on the basis of application, end-use, and region:

Hydrocolloid Dressing Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Acute Wounds

Surgical & Traumatic Wounds



Burns

Chronic Wounds

Diabetic Foot Ulcers



Pressure Ulcers



Venous Leg Ulcers



Other Chronic Wounds

Hydrocolloid Dressing Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

Hydrocolloid Dressing Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Mexico



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Hydrocolloid Dressing Market

Smith & Nephew

3M

Coloplast Corp.

Convatec Inc.

Paul Hartmann AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Dermarite Industries, LLC.

Medline Industries, Inc.

