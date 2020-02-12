Hyaluronic Acid-Based Dermal Fillers Market Size Worth $5.9 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market size is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2026, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising emphasis on physical appearances, increasing demand from the aging population to look young and fit, and growing awareness regarding minimally invasive aesthetic procedures with faster recovery is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Hyaluronic acid fillers account for a majority share in the overall injectable dermal fillers market owing to their high compatibility with the human body and easy reversibility of the procedure

Single-phase products dominated the market in 2018 and are projected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to benefits such as longevity and desirable effects delivered by these products

Lucrative growth in the lip augmentation segment is attributed to rising influence of social media, especially on the population aged 18 to 35 years. Moreover, hyaluronic acid fillers are the most preferred injectables due to faster recovery time, negligible side effects, and economic cost of the procedure

North America held the largest market share in 2018 owing to easy product availability in this region and versatile application of the same in cosmetic and aesthetic medicinal procedures

Improvements in healthcare facilities due to rapid economic development in countries such as China , Japan , and South Korea have made Asia Pacific the most lucrative market. Dermal filler treatments are in high demand in these countries and are being performed in beauty clinics and spas, mainly in urban areas

Successful marketing of products, brand recognition, and peer recommendation are key factors aiding companies in gaining market share. Some of the key industry contributors are Allergan; Galderma Laboratories L.P; Merz Pharmaceuticals; Genzyme Corporation; Anika Therapeutics Inc.; LG Life Sciences, LTD (LG Chem); Bioplus Co. Ltd.; Sculpt Luxury Dermal Fillers Ltd; Bioxis Pharmaceutical; Sinclair Pharma; Laboratories Vivacy; and Bohus Biotech AB.

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application (Wrinkle Removal, Lip Augmentation, Rhinoplasty), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/hyaluronic-acid-based-dermal-fillers-market

Hyaluronic acid fillers are one of the highly recommended injectable procedures by dermatologists across the world due to their biodegradable nature. A wide range of products are available in the market for various cosmetic procedures such as wrinkle removal, lip augmentation, restoration of volume and contour, scar removal, hydration, and rhinoplasty. Manufacturers are heavily investing in product development and marketing to expand their product life cycle and their position in the market. For instance, in May 2018, Nestlé Skin Health received the U.S. FDA approval for Restylane Lyft for correction of volume and wrinkles on the back of hands in patients aged 21 and older, making it the first-ever FDA approved product of its kind for hands, or areas other than the face.

Successful marketing of products, brand recognition, and peer recommendation are key factors aiding companies in gaining market share. For instance, in 2017, Croma Pharma rebranded its Princess line of hyaluronic acid dermal fillers to Saypha, which includes products such as Saypha Rich, Filler, Volume, and Volume Plus to create a strong global brand. Similarly, Prollenium Medical Technologies, a Canadian company, launched Revanesse Versa in January 2018, which is one the latest dermal fillers approved by the U.S. FDA. The product is recommended for lip augmentation and wrinkle removal procedures and promises minimal post-injection swelling due to uniform and smooth solution.

Grand View Research has segmented the global hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market based on product, application, and region:

Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Single-Phase Product



Duplex Product

Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Application Outlook(Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Wrinkle Removal



Lip Augmentation



Rhinoplasty



Others

Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Enteral Feeding Devices Market – The global enteral feeding devices market size was estimated at USD 2.41 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

The global enteral feeding devices market size was estimated at in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Guidewires Market – The global guidewires market size was estimated at USD 1.89 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.

The global guidewires market size was estimated at in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. Super-resolution Microscopes Market – The global super-resolution microscopes market size was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.