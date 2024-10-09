Humanoid Robot Market worth $13.25 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=99567653

Browse in-depth TOC on "Humanoid Robot Market"

258 – Tables

66 – Figures

280 – Pages

Humanoid Robot Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 2.03 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 13.25 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 45.5% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Offering, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Performance limitations of humanoid robots in complex environments Key Market Opportunities Rapidly growing geriatric population in developed countries Key Market Drivers Integration of advanced features in humanoid robots



Wheel driven humanoids to hold second largest share of humanoid robot market from 2024 to 2029.

Wheel-driven humanoids are increasingly favored for applications requiring efficient movement over flat surfaces, such as warehouses, factories, and hospitals. This hybrid design allows robots to navigate smoothly and quickly in controlled environments, where legs may be less practical. Enhanced robotics engineering has enabled these humanoids to transition between wheels and legs, providing versatility in terrain navigation.

Control Systems/Controllers segment to hold largest share in 2023.

Control Systems/Controllers sub-segment accounted for the largest share of the humanoid robot industry for hardware in 2023. The control system is the brain of a humanoid robot. It processes the data received by the sensor system and provides commands to the actuators to act accordingly based on the output of the decision process. The controller is the most essential and valuable part of a humanoid robot. Its price increases based on the complexity of the robot, resulting in maximum value addition to the overall humanoid robot hardware circuitry.

Personal Assistance & Caregiving to grow at second fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2029

The personal assistance & caregiving segment accounted for the second fastest CAGR during forecast period 2024 to 2029. Humanoid robots are ideal for personal assistance and caregiving to patients and old people at hospitals and homes. Both biped and wheel-drive humanoid robots are being highly used in personal assistance and caregiving applications. Humanoid robots use equipment and tools designed for humans to carry out similar tasks. They also engage in meaningful social interactions with elderly people and provide a psychological perspective of caregiving.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=99567653

Asia Pacific is expected to achieve the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The adoption of humanoid robots is rising for the caregiving and personal assistance across the Asia Pacific region due to the increasing elderly population in countries like China and Japan. Also, the region is home to a number of well-established humanoid robot manufacturers with high investments into research and development, which enables these companies to maintain their edge over the competition and expand the market in that region. SoftBank Robotics (Japan), ROBOTIS INC (South Korea), KAWADA ROBOTICS CORPORATION (Japan), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), and UBTECH Robotics Corp. Ltd. (China) are among the key manufacturers operating in the region.

Key Players

SoftBank Robotics (Japan), ROBOTIS (South Korea), Agility Robotics (US), UBTECH Robotics (China), and Pal Robotics (Spain) are the major players in humanoid robot companies. These players have implemented various strategies to extend their global reach and enhance their market shares.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=99567653

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Service Robotics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Environment (Aerial, Ground, Marine), Type (Professional, Personal & Domestic), Component, Application (Logistics, Inspection & Maintenance, Public Relations, Education) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Top Robotics Market Size, Share and Industry Growth Analysis Report by Top Industrial Robotics (Articulated, SCARA, Cartesian, Parallel, Collaborative), Top Service Robotics (Logistics, Domestic, Medical, Defense, Rescue, and Security) End User and Region- Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/humanoid-robot-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/humanoid-robot.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg