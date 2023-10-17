HUMAN APPEAL RAMPS UP RELIEF EFFORTS TO "FORGOTTEN" EARTHQUAKE IN AFGHANISTAN

MANCHESTER, England, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Appeal, one for the UK's fastest growing humanitarian charities, announced it is increasing its relief efforts for survivors of Afghanistan's worst earthquake in two decades.

The Herat region of Afghanistan has been struck by three earthquakes in the space of a week since the first 6.3 magnitude quake hit on 7th October. The death toll is estimated at over 2,000 and more urgent humanitarian assistance is needed.

This tragedy was overshadowed by other global emergencies that coincided and has received little coverage so far, meaning most of the World's public are still unaware.

Human Appeal has launched an emergency appeal and is coordinating relief efforts focussing on food, water, hygiene and shelter. Hot meals have already started being distributed along with tents vitally needed by homeless families.

More than 500 people are still missing and 1,320 homes have been damaged or destroyed.

Local officials say that at least 20 villages have been flattened. With aftershocks still rocking Herat, life-saving aid is needed as soon as possible.

Already poor road networks and mobile phone towers have also been devastated making rescue efforts more challenging.

One of Human Appeal's partner volunteers in Herat confirmed, "We are struggling with the very high number of injured people. The morgue is out of capacity."

Human Appeal will be distributing tents to shelter families displaced by the earthquakes. These tents will offer temporary protection from the onset of winter in the remote mountain areas that have been impacted.

For more information please visit: www.humanappeal.org.uk

Or UK Tel: 0161 225 0225

For media requests please contact: press@humanappeal.org.uk

About Human Appeal

Human Appeal (registered charity 1154288) is a fully independent British development and relief NGO based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 and runs targeted emergency and humanitarian relief programmes in collaboration with recognised global organisations like the United Nations. Its purpose is to save lives through emergency response and sustainable development programmes, across over 25 countries worldwide.

SOURCE Human Appeal