Human Appeal and global grocer Aytac unite to fight against UK food insecurity

MANCHESTER, England, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the growing levels of food insecurity across the UK, Human Appeal, a leading humanitarian aid charity, has partnered with cash and carry, Aytac, to launch Purple Parcels - United Against Hunger, delivering food parcels to those in need until July 2025.

Research from The Food Foundation indicates that 15% of UK households experienced food insecurity in January 2024. With healthy foods such as fish, dairy, fruit and vegetables being the first items eliminated to cut costs1, Human Appeal and Aytac have curated boxes of 15 nutritionally diverse food items that can be used to create a variety of meals.

Available for £15 on the Aytac website, each parcel will be packaged and distributed through Human Appeal's partner network of food banks, shelters and community organisations in Manchester, Birmingham and London.

10% of the proceeds of each grocery order on the Aytac website with the promotional code 'Humanappeal10' for until July 2025 will be donated to Human Appeal to fund upcoming programmes.

Ahmed Osman, UK Programmes Coordinator at Human Appeal, says:

"Following the immense interest in our UK food parcel initiative last year and the rising rates of hunger and food insecurity seen in 2024 thus far, we are pleased to be partnering with Aytac to help lessen the number of people across the UK forced to go without food on a daily basis."

Umair Zulfiqar Bajwa, Consultant at Aytac, said:

"We first approached Human Appeal because of our shared philanthropic values and vision for easing the current hunger crisis in the UK. This partnership sees Human Appeal maximise Aytac's vast transportation, warehousing and resourcing networks to reach more citizens in need of food across three of the UK's major cities. We couldn't be prouder to be uniting with such a fantastic charity."

To purchase a box, visit https://aytacfood.co.uk/products/human-appeal-purple-pack.

About Human Appeal

Human Appeal (registered charity 1154288) is a fully independent British charity and humanitarian NGO based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 and runs targeted aid relief programmes in collaboration with recognised global organisations like the United Nations. Its purpose is to save lives through emergency response and sustainable development programmes, across over 25 countries worldwide.

