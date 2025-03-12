Huawei's Digital Training 2.0 Solution: A Leap Forward in Intelligent Education

BARCELONA, Spain, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei launched its Digital Training 2.0 Solution during the Cultivating ICT Talent to Amplify Digital Education forum at MWC this year. The solution aims to help universities cultivate better ICT talent and meet talent requirements around the globe.

Li Junfeng, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of the Global Public Sector BU, stated that "Intelligent technologies are speeding up the advancement of digital productivity, with the intelligent economy now serving as the primary driver of growth".

Ramon Iriarte, Senior Education Specialist of UNESCO, and Soledad Patiño, Coordinator of UNESCO Global Skills Academy, pointed out that the ICT Academy in partnership with Huawei provides high-quality training to 300,000 students annually.

Frank Huang, CTO of the Education Industry at Huawei Global Public Sector BU, introduced the Digital Training 2.0 Solution. It offers courses in 22 technical directions and project management globally, encompassing overseas training labs in 11 technical disciplines, such as AI, cloud computing, and big data.

Delivering Tangible Outcomes by Redefining Education Through Digital and Intelligent Enablement



Professor Justin Mendes from Shenyang Institute of Technology pointed out in his speech that as an international industry college jointly established with Huawei, the school has explored a progressive talent cultivation pathway, facilitating students to achieve high-quality employment.

Daniele Cesarini, CINECA Project Manager & HPC Technology Specialist, shared Italy's experience in constructing infrastructure for supercomputing research.

Flora Ng, Chief Information Officer and Librarian of the University of Hong Kong, Huawei's smart campus solution utilizes Wi-Fi 7 technologies to optimize wireless network, application, and O&M experience, creating a more efficient and personalized environment for students and teachers.

Tea Wang, Director of the International Affairs Office at Quanzhou Vocational and Technical University, introduced the joint innovation industry college and training center established in collaboration with Huawei. As a result, in 2024, 790 students obtained Huawei certifications in various ICT disciplines.

Uniting to Drive Intelligent Education for Brighter Future

Huawei has launched "1+3" scenario-based solutions, including Digital Training, Smart Classroom, Scientific Research Computing, and Smart Campus. These solutions have been implemented in over 120 countries and regions, benefiting more than 7800 customers within the education industry.

Huawei aims to deepen partnerships with global stakeholders to speed up tech integration in education, fostering a future where intelligent education empowers individuals and drives sustainable progress.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635752/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635753/image_2.jpg