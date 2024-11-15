Huawei: Working Together for a Greener, More Intelligent Future in Europe

"Huawei has been working side-by-side with our European customers and partners for more than 20 years," said Ken Hu, Huawei's Rotating Chairman, in his opening remarks. "We combine our strengths in domains like networking, cloud, storage, and energy, innovating nonstop to create new and greater value for our customers. As always, Huawei is in Europe, for Europe. And we look forward to working more closely with our customers and partners here for a greener, more intelligent future."

"We're also working to support long-term sustainability in the industry with our digital inclusion initiative called TECH4ALL. Through partnerships with universities and NGOs across Europe, we've equipped more than 80,000 people with new digital skills."

During the gala dinner, Jim Lu, Senior Vice President and President of Huawei's European Region, presented the first ever Industry Pioneer Award to customer and partners who worked with Huawei on collaborative innovation. He said, "As AI and industrial intelligence develop rapidly, this is the perfect time to innovate and work more closely. We are committed to achieving shared success with more customers and partners."

Advancing digital transformation in Europe

Michael Ma, Huawei's Corporate Vice President and President of ICT Product Portfolio Management & Solutions, delivered a keynote at the event. In his speech, Ma described how ICT innovation can accelerate Europe's digital transformation – and how intelligence in particular is helping upgrade a wide range of industries. "At Huawei, we're committed to investing in ICT to develop leading products and solutions that can help unleash enterprise creativity and advance digital transformation in Europe," Ma said.

Digital infrastructure is the foundation of successful digital and intelligent transformation. Ma emphasized Huawei's commitment to supporting Europe's digital transition through innovation in ICT products and solutions, as well as enabling local partners to develop more competitive solutions for a wide range of domains and scenarios.

In particular, he went into detail on Huawei's innovative products and solutions in five key domains, including:

an industry-leading High-Quality 10 Gbps CloudCampus solution

a DCN solution with high availability for disaster-recovery data centers

a "one lake, three pools" solution

an ultra-high-speed data center interconnect (DCI) solution

and Multilayer Ransomware Protection (MRP), a collaborative network-storage anti-ransomware solution

Ma also described how Huawei has worked with partners to develop more than 30 scenario-based solutions and a full series of eKit products for industries like government, education, healthcare, hotels, retail, ISPs, and manufacturing.

"We will continue to focus on innovation in the domains where we excel the most to help European enterprises go digital," Ma noted. "We will work closely with partners to develop competitive scenario-based solutions and build a competitive advantage in four areas: cost-effectiveness, diversification, serviceability, and scalability. Our partners will continue to have our full support. And together, we will drive shared success."

At the event, a number of guests also shared their views on Europe's twin transition. These speakers included Pascal Terrien, a member of the Standardization Management Board of the International Electrotechnical Commission and Chief Standardization Officer of the EDF Group; Cillian O'Donoghue, Policy Director of Eurelectric; Magdalena Landry, Director of the UNESCO Regional Bureau for Science and Culture in Europe; Daan Boekestein, Chief Technology Officer of the Azerion Group; Eric Blazy, Senior Vice President of Communication and Mobility Services of Orange Business; and Franck Le Moal, IT & Technology Director of the LVMH Group.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have 207,000 employees and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will work towards ubiquitous connectivity and inclusive network access, laying the foundation for an intelligent world; provide diversified computing power where you need it, when you need it, to bring cloud and intelligence to all four corners of the earth; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; and redefine user experience with AI, making it smarter and more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, on the go, in the office, having fun, or working out. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

