HUAWEI CONNECT 2024 Paris: Huawei Showcases Intelligent Services for Digital Transformation of Businesses

PARIS, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the ICT Service Forum during HUAWEI CONNECT 2024 Paris, Huawei unveiled its extensive service capabilities and vision for driving enterprise digital transformation in Europe. The company emphasized how Huawei Intelligent Services collaborates with partners to achieve tangible outcomes through AI-embedded service delivery tools, partner empowerment via the O3 platform, and comprehensive lifecycle services.

Global Service Capabilities

Yaobing Wang, Director of the Network Technology Dept, Huawei Global Technical Service, highlighted Huawei's comprehensive global service infrastructure. With 21 service centers, 1,100 local spare part centers, 20,000 service delivery engineers, and over 6,200 certified service partners, Huawei ensures worldwide service and support. Notable achievements include delivering 170 diversified green data centers and maintaining over 1,800 ICT networks globally. The company invests more than € 500 million annually in services R&D and holds 3,073 service-related patents.

Addressing Digital Transformation Challenges

Digital transformation continues to gain traction in the European market. In his presentation, Hank Stokbroekx, Huawei Service senior expert, said: "While digital transformation is inevitable for the long-term survival of companies, Huawei and its partners offer the experience and capabilities to ensure a smooth transformation with long term benefits". The Huawei Intelligent Services offers a comprehensive portfolio of lifecycle services built upon years of experience and an extensive partner ecosystem.

Comprehensive Lifecycle Services

Huawei Intelligent Services offers a wide range of lifecycle services, including:

Intelligent Connectivity Integration and Intelligent IT Integration services: These services give customers the assurance that they can seamlessly migrate their current ICT to the new architecture. The Huawei Integration services are purposefully designed to migrate existing technology to a state-of-the-art architecture that will enable the digital transformation and offer long-term benefits.

These services give customers the assurance that they can seamlessly migrate their current ICT to the new architecture. The Huawei Integration services are purposefully designed to migrate existing technology to a state-of-the-art architecture that will enable the digital transformation and offer long-term benefits. SmartNOS for improvement and optimization : As businesses evolve, products can require technology updates and changes. With Huawei SmartNOS customers can always rely on Huawei to verify the accuracy of a change plan, reducing the risk of failures.

As businesses evolve, products can require technology updates and changes. With Huawei SmartNOS customers can always rely on Huawei to verify the accuracy of a change plan, reducing the risk of failures. Customer Support Service for issue resolution: If failures do occur, Huawei Customer Support Service is there to quickly help resolve the issue, either directly or through one of our service partners.

If failures do occur, Huawei Customer Support Service is there to quickly help resolve the issue, either directly or through one of our service partners. Intelligent Operation & Maintenance service : For customers who need frequent and elaborate support with their daily network and IT management, Huawei offers the Intelligent Operation & Maintenance service.

For customers who need frequent and elaborate support with their daily network and IT management, Huawei offers the Intelligent Operation & Maintenance service. AICC and Huawei Learning: The AI-empowered Contact Center (AICC) software applications and Huawei Learning complete the Huawei lifecycle service offering.

Real-World Success Stories

The session featured case studies, including one from a school that implemented Huawei Wi-Fi 7 Access Points for e-classrooms, and a Swiss cloud service provider that chose Huawei's Datacenter Virtualization Solution DCS for its superior technology and comprehensive support.

O3 Platform: Empowering Partners and Customers

The event highlighted the O3 (Online, Open, and Orchestration) knowledge-sharing platform. A partner from Italy presented how they collaborated with Huawei on the initial version of O3, and how their suggestions were incorporated in the final version. Thanks to the input from partners and customers from around the world, O3 has now become a valuable asset to access knowledge, tools, documents and much more. O3 is an Online, Open and Orchestrated platform that allows others to exchange ideas, share experience, interact with Huawei experts, manage trouble tickets, and download software. It greatly improves the efficiency of partners while delivering services to their customers. They can rely on the experience from other projects around the world to avoid expensive mistakes. Customers can use O3 to improve the efficiency of their O&M engineers, generate better designs, better plan changes, and much more. The intelligent search option allows users to quickly locate the right information from the vast amount information available on O3.

To conclude the ICT Service Session, the O3 Partner Service Enablement Platform was officially launched, and the O3 Friendly User Awards were handed out to five O3 power users.

