Huawei Releases Best 5G Network to Empower Business Success

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei product and solution launch in London, Peng Song, President of Huawei's Carrier BG Marketing and Solution Sales Dept, delivered a keynote. During this keynote, he announced the release of a cutting-edge 5G network, which is intended to help operators achieve commercial 5G success.

As a Chinese saying goes, "to become rich, you must first build a road". Likewise, operators' commercial 5G success must be built upon the most advanced 5G network that is simplifed, smart, eco-friendly, and supports ultra-high bandwidth and end-to-end AI.