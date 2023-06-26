Huawei Named a 2023 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure Four Years in a Row for Its High-Quality 10 Gbps CloudCampus

SHENZHEN, China, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei announced that it has been named a Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure for the fourth year in a row. In particular, Huawei receives Customers' Choice distinctions in three of the four customer segments: Midsize Enterprise (50M – 1B USD), Asia/Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Huawei believes all of these are testament to the high recognition and continuous trust of global customers in Huawei's high-quality 10 Gbps CloudCampus offerings.

Huawei named a 2023 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure

As of March 31, 2023, customers across a wide variety of sectors — such as, Manufacturing, Services, Education and Communications — have reviewed Huawei's High-Quality 10 Gbps CloudCampus Solution and full series of products (e.g., CloudEngine S series campus switches, AirEngine Wi-Fi APs, and iMaster NCE automated and intelligent network management platform) on the Gartner Peer Insights platform. They appraised the Product Capabilities, Deployment Experience, Sales Experience and Support Experience of Huawei's campus network offerings. We believe their impressive feedback showed global recognition of Huawei from the industry influence, deployment scales, and mature commercial use perspectives.

"We're thrilled to be named a Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure again. Thanks global customers for their continued recognition and trust in Huawei's campus network offerings," said Leon Wang, President of the Campus Network Domain, Huawei's Data Communication Product Line. "We value the voice of each customer, which inspires us to constantly make more innovations and breakthroughs. "

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to innovate in line with the philosophy of high-quality 10 Gbps campus networks with ultra-high-speed access, simplified architecture, simplified -branch, and ultimate experience. Doing so helps customers build smart campus networks needed for digital upgrade of enterprise services, ultimately speeding up digital transformation across diverse industries.

For more information about Huawei 's cloud campus network products and solutions, visit https://e.huawei.com/en/topic/enterprise-network/high-quality-cloudcampus

Disclaimer: Gartner®, Voice of the Customer for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, Peer Contributors, 29 May 2023

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice badge is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights™ content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

CONTACT: hwebgcomms@huawei.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140248/image_986294_26023058.jpg

SOURCE Huawei