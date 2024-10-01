Huawei Launches Xinghe Intelligent Network to Push Forward a Digital and Intelligent Europe

MUNICH, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- September 30, 2024, the European leg of Huawei Network Summit 2024 was successfully held in Munich, Germany, with the theme of "Xinghe Intelligent Network, Amplify Industrial Intelligence". At this event, Steven Zhao, Vice President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, announced more than 20 all-new Xinghe Intelligent Network offerings to propel the digital and intelligent development of Europe.

Announcing all-new Xinghe Intelligent Network products and solutions to Europe

Many European countries are actively striding towards an intelligent future. For example, Germany announced its artificial intelligence strategy in 2017, promising at least 1.6 billion euros of investments in intelligent by 2025. France updated its national strategy in 2021 and planned to inject about 2.5 billion euros into intelligence under the framework of France 2030.

To keep up with the Net5.5G era, Huawei launched the Xinghe Intelligent Network, continuously leading the development of the data communication industry.

Key offerings include Xinghe Intelligent Fabric, Xinghe Intelligent WAN, Xinghe Intelligent Campus, and Xinghe Intelligent Network Security.

Xinghe Intelligent Fabric : By drawing on intelligent technology and a unique security policy analysis engine, Xinghe Intelligent Fabric can comb through 100,000 security policies in minutes and close service tickets on the current day. It also leverages algorithms to model the quality of application experience, proactively identify deteriorating application experience, and demarcate faults in minutes. Furthermore, Huawei's unique iReliable technology enables superfast switchovers at three levels (link, device, and network levels), ensuring always-on services.

: By drawing on intelligent technology and a unique security policy analysis engine, Xinghe Intelligent Fabric can comb through 100,000 security policies in minutes and close service tickets on the current day. It also leverages algorithms to model the quality of application experience, proactively identify deteriorating application experience, and demarcate faults in minutes. Furthermore, Huawei's unique iReliable technology enables superfast switchovers at three levels (link, device, and network levels), ensuring always-on services. Xinghe Intelligent WAN : By introducing a series of intelligent technologies, Xinghe Intelligent WAN delivers tangible benefits like upgraded intelligent network elements (NEs), automatic path optimization, and intelligent scheduling of millions of flows. It also comes with an intelligent brain to proactively analyze and predict potential network risks, and automatically rectify 90% faults in minutes.

: By introducing a series of intelligent technologies, Xinghe Intelligent WAN delivers tangible benefits like upgraded intelligent network elements (NEs), automatic path optimization, and intelligent scheduling of millions of flows. It also comes with an intelligent brain to proactively analyze and predict potential network risks, and automatically rectify 90% faults in minutes. Xinghe Intelligent Campus : Experience-centric campus network construction, Xinghe Intelligent Campus fully upgrades wireless experience. It ensures uninterrupted audio and video services by intelligently identifying applications and prioritizing traffic in real time. Furthermore, the campus network digital map and NetMaster offer full visibility at three levels (terminal, application, and network levels) and enable intelligence-assisted decision-making. This shortens the average trouble ticket handling time by 90%, and enables one person to manage a campus with over 10,000 users.

: Experience-centric campus network construction, Xinghe Intelligent Campus fully upgrades wireless experience. It ensures uninterrupted audio and video services by intelligently identifying applications and prioritizing traffic in real time. Furthermore, the campus network digital map and NetMaster offer full visibility at three levels (terminal, application, and network levels) and enable intelligence-assisted decision-making. This shortens the average trouble ticket handling time by 90%, and enables one person to manage a campus with over 10,000 users. Xinghe Intelligent Network Security: Intelligence is integrated into network security detection. Specifically, 18 security detection models are generated based on Huawei's cloud-based security brain, achieving as high as 91% accuracy in detecting unknown threats. Additionally, automatic analysis with intelligent models ensures that 99% of security incidents are automatically handled in a closed-loop approach.

In addition to these, Huawei Data Communication announced more professional and intelligent services for global commercial markets, following the release of eight industry-specific solutions in the first half of 2024. For example, Huawei's Xing Nav Mate offers Huawei Certified ICT Expert (HCIE)-like capabilities around the clock, helping easily complete network planning, configuration, and optimization through simple interactions.

For global distribution business markets, Huawei Data Communication has integrated more intelligent capabilities into the cloud-based Huawei eKit SME Network platform to provide a range of intelligent services free of charge throughout the lifecycle. In particular, user interfaces (UIs) are upgraded to V2.0 for better ease of use, helping SMEs easily go intelligent.

The world is now at a critical stage of advancing from digitalization to intelligence. In response, Huawei will continue to upgrade and evolve its Xinghe Intelligent Network offerings to the next generation, helping all industries stride to the intelligent era.

