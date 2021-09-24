Huawei Launches Airport Cloud-Network Solution to Accelerate Digital Transformation Toward Smart Airports

SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2021, Huawei launched its latest Airport Cloud-Network Solution that offers a wide range of standout features, such as one-stop access, one network for all services, one cloud across multiple areas, and one-stop integrated security. This feature-rich solution empowers the digital transformation of airports to increase operational efficiency, improve security assurance, and enhance travel experience, paving the way toward smart airports.

Today's global civil aviation is undergoing rapid digital transformation. Airports — where transportation services for airlines, passengers, and cargo carriers take place — are shifting their digital focus from high-speed growth to high-quality growth. Against this backdrop, airports need to address a number of pressing challenges. For example, they should converge data of traditional siloed networks to support new services, such as smart stand allocation. They also need to improve passengers' Wi-Fi experience at terminal buildings to rise in the Airports Council International (ACI)'s passenger satisfaction rankings. Furthermore, because service cloudification breaks the traditional physical boundaries, airports need to address the new security defense concerns. And due to the ever-expanding network scale, airports must also urgently increase operations and maintenance (O&M) efficiency.

Alex Sun said: "With continuous technological innovations on airport security, efficiency, and experience, Huawei will continue to work with more customers and partners worldwide to advance the Airport Cloud-Network Solution, in turn boosting digital transformation for smart airports."

Huawei's Airport Cloud-Network Solution consists of the airport terminal access network, backbone network, cloud data center network, and integrated network security. This solution has the following four unique capabilities:

One-stop access and Wi-Fi 6 continuous networking : Huawei's solution builds on AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 to create a gigabit wireless access network for high-density continuous coverage throughout the airport terminal building. In particular, unique 4-element smart antennas increase the coverage distance by 20%, achieving full Wi-Fi coverage without blind spots. Furthermore, intelligent algorithms are used to steer roaming in real time, ensure network-wide roaming handovers without packet loss, and ultimately prevent interruption to passenger services such as video and gaming.

: Huawei's solution builds on AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 to create a gigabit wireless access network for high-density continuous coverage throughout the airport terminal building. In particular, unique 4-element smart antennas increase the coverage distance by 20%, achieving full Wi-Fi coverage without blind spots. Furthermore, intelligent algorithms are used to steer roaming in real time, ensure network-wide roaming handovers without packet loss, and ultimately prevent interruption to passenger services such as video and gaming. One network for all services and IPv6+ enabling more innovations : Huawei's solution draws on innovative IPv6+ technology to build a centralized backbone network for multiple services. The resulting benefits include the industry's unique Mbps-level hard slicing, hard isolation of traffic from 1000+ applications, and 100% bandwidth guarantee for key services. These impressive traits enable the backbone network to fully accommodate a variety of services, such as security check, security protection, retail, and ground handling.

: Huawei's solution draws on innovative IPv6+ technology to build a centralized backbone network for multiple services. The resulting benefits include the industry's unique Mbps-level hard slicing, hard isolation of traffic from 1000+ applications, and 100% bandwidth guarantee for key services. These impressive traits enable the backbone network to fully accommodate a variety of services, such as security check, security protection, retail, and ground handling. One cloud across multiple areas and network as a service (NaaS) : After airport services are migrated to the cloud, cloud data centers are distributed across wide areas. As such, Huawei's solution supports automatic network deployment to accelerate service provisioning and uses intelligent technologies to intelligently predict faults and accurately locate them in minutes. The proactive network fault prediction rate can reach over 90%, greatly improving airports' operational efficiency.

: After airport services are migrated to the cloud, cloud data centers are distributed across wide areas. As such, Huawei's solution supports automatic network deployment to accelerate service provisioning and uses intelligent technologies to intelligently predict faults and accurately locate them in minutes. The proactive network fault prediction rate can reach over 90%, greatly improving airports' operational efficiency. One-stop integrated security and cloud-network-security collaboration: Airport service data is becoming more and more valuable, and data security is becoming a top priority. In response, Huawei's solution introduces a cloud-network-security collaboration system that builds on a zero-trust architecture for dynamic detection and intelligent analysis. This enables real-time insights into the network-wide security posture and efficient detection of threats at an accuracy of over 96%.

Huawei keeps innovating to meet airport customers' expectations on security, efficiency, and experience. With a wealth of technical expertise and a solid track record in digital transformation, Huawei will join forces with more airport customers and partners to explore and implement innovative airport solutions, in turn accelerating digital transformation toward smart airports.

