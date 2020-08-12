Huawei kicking off First FusionSolar Roadshow in Benelux and Germany

With sufficient safe distancing, interested installers and distribution partners can take a closer look at the latest products and discuss the new developments with the Huawei FusionSolar team. Attendees can also post their best moments on social media with the hashtags #huawei #fusionsolar #roadshow #solarbus #wattkraft and have a chance to win a Huawei Smart Watch or Smartphone.

Check out the individual roadshow website for more details.

https://solarbus.nl/ (for Benelux) or www.solar-roadshow.com (for Germany)

BENELUX Roadshow Schedule:

10 August until 21 August: Northern Netherlands (Dokkum, Zwolle)

24 August until 4 September: Southern Netherlands (Roosendaal, Roermond)

7 September until 18 September: Central Netherlands (Haarlem, Kootwijkerbroek)

Germany Roadshow Schedule:

18.08.20 Norderstedt/Strandhaus Norderstedt

20.08.20 Schwerin/MV Seenplatte

25.08.20 Berlin/Brandenburg Wasserski Ruhlsdorf

27.08.20 Xanten/bagfiz am See

Interested companies and installers can register at: https://solarbus.nl/ (for Benelux) or www.solar-roadshow.com (for Germany) and our team may just drive to your doorsteps next.

A thorough hygiene and safe measures are in place for the roadshow to mitigate the risk for COVID-19. Masks and hand sanitiser will be provided. Coordination and implementation is handled by Huawei's VAP (Value Added Partner) Wattkraft.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1227391/Huawei.jpg

