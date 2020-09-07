Huawei FusionServer Pro 2488H V6 Server Passes SAP HANA Appliance Certification

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Huawei's latest FusionServer Pro 2488H V6 server has passed the SAP ICC certification test and obtained the SAP HANA Appliance Certification. It is listed in the latest SAP integrated product certification list.

This certification further enriches the enablement of the SAP ecosystem and provides new business opportunities for both customers and ecosystem partners.