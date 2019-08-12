HUAWEI Developer Conference 2019: HUAWEI Mobile Services Breaks Through 100 Million Active Users Outside of China and Announces Developer Projects That Will Support the Further Growth of HUAWEI's Partnership-Ecosystem

"Intelligent connections are the future. HUAWEI Mobile Services provides a global platform, connecting 910K developers and 100 Million overseas users," said Jervis Su, Vice President of Mobile Services, Huawei Consumer Business Group. "These connections make a real difference. With the HUAWEI Mobile Services portfolio, we have been able to show that there is real demand for a more intelligent solution. We are very proud to be able to announce a number of milestone successes for our portfolio."

These milestone successes for HUAWEI Mobile Services for the first half of 2019 include:

In- App Purchase (IAP) is now available in more than 140 countries .

(IAP) is now available in more than . The HUAWEI AppGallery generates 1 Billion+ apps downloads outside of China .

outside of . Outside the Chinese market, over 280 Million Themes are being downloaded each year.

Themes are being downloaded each year. HUAWEI Browser has reached 100% MoM growth since its launch outside of China in March 2019 .

since its launch outside of in . HUAWEI Video will open its WiseVideo capability for content partners to provide optimised video experience for users.

HUAWEI Music and Assistant will start its global roll-out from 2019 with top partners.

'Shining Star' and DigiX Lab – investing in the future

Building on the momentum of these results, Huawei announced a new developer engagement project, dubbed 'Shining-Star'. The project has been endowed with 1 billion USD resources to provide comprehensive support for developers and create a smart mobile service innovation ecosystem. This will help partners to create digital innovation, and encourage developers to access Huawei's open capabilities and services.

"Our 'Shining-Star' initiative is just one of many ways that HUAWEI is furthering innovation across the board" comments Alex Zhang, President of Mobile Services, Huawei Consumer Business Group. "We feel that many excellent and innovative ideas are lacking the financial means to show their true luster. With the new initiative, we hope to transform these specks of light to truly shining-stars. HUAWEI is determined to help developers reach their full potential. 'Shining-Star' will complement our new HUAWEI DigiX Labs."

The new HUAWEI DigiX Labs are going to open in six regions in 2019, the first one in Düsseldorf, Germany. In these labs, developers and partners all across the world can test their service remotely and find all resources they need to develop the apps and services of the future. The Labs are equipped with AR, VR, AI, CameraKit, Ability Gallery, HMS core and other open technologies and will offer a truly open space for innovative work.

The introduction of the HMS-core, a collection of HUAWEI developer kits, will support and augment functionality across devices. These kits work together seamlessly to ensure that HUAWEI devices provide a great user experience right out of the box. This is another example of HUAWEI boosting innovation and offering open-capability to developers.

Strong partners, coming together

HUAWEI partners with the best content providers in the world to offer unique viewing experience to their users. At the HUAWEI Developer Conference, the company signed a new co-operation agreement with Filmin, which will bring its streaming catalogue to HUAWEI users in Spain. Filmin boasts over 9000 movies, 248 TV series and 400 broadcast partners that guarantees that users never go without entertainment. Through over 400 collections and thematic channels, users can discover new content, with recommendations based on moods or tags.

About Huawei Consumer Business Group

Boasting 14 R&D centers in North America, Europe, Japan, India and China, Huawei operates in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world. As one of Huawei's three business groups, Huawei Consumer BG covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables, mobile broadband device, family device and device cloud service, and is the third largest smartphone manufacturer in the world. Huawei Consumer BG is dedicated to delivering the latest technologies to consumers and sharing the happiness of technological advances with more people around the world. Walk the walk and make dreams come true. To learn more, please visit http://consumer.huawei.com/en .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959214/HUAWEI_Developer_Conference_2019.jpg

Related Links

http://consumer.huawei.com/en



SOURCE HUAWEI