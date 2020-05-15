Hozpitality Group Invites Global Hospitality Schools and Institutes to Publish and Share Hospitality Education and Courses with Students Around the World

The New Hozpitality Platform Aims at Helping Students to Find the Best Hospitality and Tourism Institutes and Courses Around the World

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group launched its brand-new platform which includes Jobs, Courses, Institutes, Alumni, Marketplace, Suppliers, and professional network. Hozpitality.com has helped millions of hospitality professionals to find a job in the past 12 years. With this new initiative, Hozpitality Groups aims to target aspirants who are keen on joining the hospitality industry and looking for options locally and Internationally. Students in Grade-12 are often befuddled about their career choices. The new Hozpitality.com platform promises to deliver the best suitable courses, institutes and career choices. Since the travel industry has expanded worldwide, there is a high demand of interest to study hospitality management. Seeing the rise of interest, most of the reputed colleges in the world has extended an arm of Hospitality Management courses in their institution.

The hospitality industry portfolio includes hotels, restaurants, night clubs, cruise ships, airlines, amusement parks, spa, cinemas, facilities management, and even retail. "A student with a hotel management degree can choose to enter any of the above-mentioned sectors. The hotel management colleges offer, degrees, diplomas, and masters. Students who are just finishing up Grade -12 can access new Hozpitality.com to research the industry courses, read the latest hospitality events, and connect with the Top hospitality schools. They can start building the professional network and join the Alumni of the preferred hospitality institute to understand the future path to success," said Vandana Raj Bhatt, Director Hozpitality Group.

"We will put Global Institute and Courses in front of over 1 million members around the world on our website. The listing of Full Time/Part time and Online Courses can be seen at https://www.hozpitality.com/top-rated-hospitality-courses. We also provide you a FREE Alumni Page where you can easily network with your Alumni's and stay connected, The Alumni pages can be seen at https://www.hozpitality.com/alumni," said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group.

The new Hozpitality platform encourages the hotel institutes around the world to list their courses and create the profiles. Through the platform, the schools can publish the course details and contact the prospective students through the portal and recruit them for Bachelor, Masters, and Diploma courses. The Hotel Management schools can also connect with industry professionals to join the diploma courses to enhance and upgrade themselves. They can create an Alumni section under their mini-site to connect all their alumni under one platform, they would have the opportunity of featuring their notable alumni as well.

In the current situation when schools and colleges are closed and passing out students are worried about their future, Hozpitality.com brings the best opportunity to research, connect, and join distant learning courses. The alumni can look for the best industry jobs on Hozpitality.com and connect with the other global professionals. "At Hozpitality.com, we are creating a chain where a student is recruited to the best hotel management school, finds the best industry job, and then connect and stay connected with alumni and other industry professionals, seek guidance and grow. So, join us in Building the largest hospitality network in the world," added Raj.

About Hozpitality Group:

With the offices in Dubai, India and Canada and used by leading employers and recruiters to broadcast job vacancies in Dubai and across the globe, Hozpitality.com specializes in matching top candidates with attractive opportunities. Candidates who are interested in positions with hotel companies restaurants, airlines, night clubs, cruise lines, retail stores, or other positions in the UAE and beyond can also use Hozpitality.com to keep up with the latest industry news and information, as well as customize their CVs with the site's professional design services. Hozpitality.com is a Social Media and Networking platform focussed on the Hospitality Industry. Dedicated social networking, Job board and marketplace for everyone interested in the Hospitality Industry and Hospitality professionals with other people who share similar personal or career interests, activities, backgrounds or real-life connections.

Hozpitality allows users to share ideas, discussions, blogs, reviews, digital photos and videos, posts, and to inform others about online or real-world activities and events with people in their network.

Hozpitality also publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs, etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can unite, network, benefit, and share.

To know more about the group, Please log on to:

www.hozpitality.com , www.hozpitalityplus.com , www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

Contact:-

Raj Bhatt

CEO

HOZPITALITY.COM

A SUBSIDIARY OF VR ONLINE GROUP

P.O Box- 119395, Dubai, UAE

Phone:- +971-4-334-31-77, Fax:- +971-4-334-31-78

Email:- raj@hozpitality.com

www.hozpitality.com, www.hozpitalityplus.com

