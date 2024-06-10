Hozpitality Group Hosts 7th 'Middle East Chef Excellence Awards' at JW Marriott Dubai Marina

The prestigious event, held at JW Marriott Marina, Dubai in partnership with the Emirates Culinary Guild and ICCA Dubai, celebrated the achievements of young chefs.

DUBAI, UAE, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group proudly hosted the 7th 'Middle East Chef Excellence Awards' at the JW Marriott Dubai Marina, marking the 20th successful award ceremony held across Dubai and India.

Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO of Hozpitality Group, expressed heartfelt gratitude towards industry partners, stating, "We extend our sincere thanks to JW Marriott Dubai Marina, Emirates Culinary Guild, ICCA, Restofair RAK, Rak Porcelain, US Beef, Taaza, MasterBaker, Absolute Frame, Fushia Events, African & Eastern, Watermelon, Convotherm, and Welbilt. Your invaluable support and collaboration made this event a remarkable success."

Bhatt also congratulated all winners and participants of the 2024 Chef Awards, highlighting their exceptional talent and dedication. "Your contributions have made this event both memorable and inspiring," he added.

A list of all award winners can be seen at :- https://www.hozpitality.com/awards

Vandana Bhatt, MD of Hozpitality Group, emphasized the pivotal role of chefs in the hospitality industry. "Chefs shape culinary experiences and set dining standards through their creativity, skill, and dedication. They transform simple ingredients into extraordinary dishes, delighting guests and elevating their establishments' reputations," she said. "These culinary professionals are not only masters of their craft but also innovators who continuously push the boundaries of flavor and presentation."

The event featured both Popular Choice Awards, determined by popular vote, and Judges Choice Awards. Additionally, a cook-off among young chefs culminated in the presentation of the Young Chef of the Year trophy. The Middle East Chef Excellence Awards recognize talented chefs across various industry categories and departments.

Andy Cuthbert, President of the Emirates Culinary Guild, detailed the Young Chef Cook-Off Awards, which began with a recipe submission round in February. Sixteen shortlisted chefs showcased their talents in a semi-final cook-off at ICCA Dubai. The final round, held on Awards Night, saw the top five young chefs compete in an ultimate cook-off to determine the winner.

The Hozpitality Excellence Awards honor chefs working in diverse sectors, including hotels, resorts, domestic and international airlines, freestanding restaurants, and facilities management companies. These awards celebrate chefs' culinary expertise and dedication, acknowledging their significant contributions to the hospitality industry.

Official entrants received unique voting website links to distribute to end-users, colleagues, and trade professionals. Final results were determined through a comprehensive evaluation combining online votes from end-users, trade professionals, network members, and the Judging Panel.

For further information, please contact: Hozpitality Group Email: email@hozpitality.com; Phone: +971 4 334 3177

