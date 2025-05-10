Hozpitality Group Honors the Middle East's Top 30 Engineering Leaders in Hospitality

Peer-Selected Pioneers Redefining Infrastructure and Innovation Across the Region

DUBAI, UAE, May 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group is proud to announce the winners of the inaugural Best 30 Engineering Leaders in the Middle East – Popular Choice Awards, recognizing the outstanding individuals powering innovation and excellence behind the scenes of the region's top hospitality properties.

"These leaders are the backbone of Middle Eastern hospitality," said Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO of Hozpitality Group. "From implementing cutting-edge smart systems to promoting sustainability, these professionals are instrumental in keeping the region's hotels, resorts, and commercial assets running at the highest standards."

This peer-based recognition honors excellence across various fields, including energy efficiency, infrastructure management, preventative maintenance, and talent development. The honorees represent brands from global hotel chains and independent properties alike, setting new benchmarks for performance, innovation, and mentorship.

Full List of Winners – Engineering Leaders Power List 2025

Ahmed Elsayed – Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City

– Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City Ahmed Kabeer – Ramada & Wyndham Hotels Ajman

– Ramada & Wyndham Hotels Ajman Ahmed Lasheen – Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah

– Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah Anil Kumar Sharma – Maple Wood Hospitality – Donatello Hotel

– Maple Wood Hospitality – Donatello Hotel Aser Mohamed Ehsan Matter – Miramar Al Aqah & Naama Beach Villas – Jaz Hotels

– & – Jaz Hotels Bhaskar Joshi – Intercontinental Dubai Marina by IHG

– Intercontinental Dubai Marina by IHG Chamath Nishantha – The Tower Plaza Hotel Dubai

Daveed Balradje – Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences

Hari Ram Yadav – Hilton Doha the Pearl

– Hilton Doha the Pearl Khaled Elblbisi – The Cove Rotana Resort – Ras Al Khaimah

Kuttappa P. Ittira – Metropolitan Hotel Dubai

Manikanta Manchiganti – The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort

Mhd Anas Alakkad – Pyramisa Hotel Apartments

Mohamed Soliman – Stella Di Mare Dubai Marina Hotel

– Stella Di Mare Dubai Marina Hotel Mohammed Abdelwahab – Minor Hotels

– Minor Hotels Narendra Shivnani – Khamas Hospitality Group

– Khamas Hospitality Group Rajesh Kumar Cheriyil Narayanan – Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel

Rakesh Kumar Nayak – Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara

– Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara Ramy Essam – Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

– Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah Renjith Rajappan – Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa

– Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa Roshan De Silva – Holiday Inn & Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay

– Holiday Inn & Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay Sachin Kamat – Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights

– Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights Sandeep Kumar – DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Al Jadaf

– DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Al Jadaf Sebastiao Ferrao – Dusit Thani Dubai

– Dusit Thani Dubai Sivasankar Ranganathan – Ayla Grand Hotel

– Ayla Grand Hotel Surandar Singh – Millennium Al Rawdah Hotel

Vineeth Vishnu Das – Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan Hotel & Convention Centre Dubai

Walid Zaher – IMS Facilities and Projects Management

– IMS Facilities and Projects Management Yasser Ahmed – Radisson Blu Resort, Fujairah

– Radisson Blu Resort, Zain Awan – DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Jumeirah Beach

About Hozpitality Group

Hozpitality Group is a global hospitality platform offering a comprehensive suite of services including news, jobs, networking, awards, and events. With a strong presence in the Middle East, North America, and Asia, Hozpitality connects professionals and companies to promote excellence and growth in the hospitality industry.

