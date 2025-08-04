Hospitality Gets High-Tech: The Future of Hotel Investment Is AI Automation

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The hospitality industry is undergoing a major transformation powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, with hotels using automation reporting 30–40% reductions in operational costs, improved guest experiences and better revenue management. The AI in hospitality market size is expected to see exponential growth to $1.46 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 57.8% while the global hospitality robotics market is projected to grow from $24.38 billion this year to $107.24 billion in 2034. Leading this shift is Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) (Profile), a pioneer hospitality entity that combines hotel ownership with AI-driven Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) The company recently announced plans to acquire a 155-room Holiday Inn in Victorville, California, its first model property integrating guest-facing robots such as food-delivery concierges and laundry assistants, a proprietary system provided by SGTF subsidiary Skytech. Nightfood has also established a strategic partnership with Bear Robotics to scale automation across its portfolio, which includes an estimated $80 million in assets. Nightfood joins a growing number of leading companies, including Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) and UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH), that are leveraging groundbreaking AI and robotics to innovate in their respective industries.

AI, Robotics Revolutionizing Hospitality

Business Research reports that "AI is transforming the hotel industry by optimizing revenue management, personalizing guest experiences, enhancing cybersecurity, and automating operations." The report notes that future AI in the hotel industry, which includes AI-driven sustainability, biometric check-ins, metaverse hotel previews and more, will lead to compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 50% in the space in the coming years.

Market Research Futures projects that the hospitality robot market will experience a CAGR of more than 71% through 2034 with robotics in hospitality seeing rising levels of trust, acceptance and understanding. "Guests are increasingly demanding personalized experiences when they travel," the report states. "They want to be able to tailor their stay to their own needs and preferences. Hospitality robots can help to provide personalized guest experiences by offering a variety of services, such as personalized recommendations for restaurants, activities, and attractions; real-time information about hotel amenities and services; the ability to control their room temperature, lighting and other settings. By providing personalized guest experiences, hospitality robots can help to increase guest satisfaction and loyalty."

These impressive trajectories reflect widespread adoption across hotels, resorts, restaurants and cruise operations seeking cost savings, enhanced service and recovery from staffing shortages. Smart companies such as Nightfood Holdings are capitalizing on these trends, leveraging their expertise and resources to become leaders in the hospitality transformation.

A Bold Real Estate Vision

Nightfood Holdings is strategically assembling an $80 million property portfolio through targeted acquisitions, creating a scalable foundation for its next-generation hospitality platform. By acquiring high-visibility, branded properties in key growth markets, the company is focused on creating a strategic collection of real estate and leading the way in operational innovation. This focused expansion not only builds asset value but also allows for consistent delivery of elevated guest experiences and operating efficiency.

Nightfood just announced that it is "on track to finalize due diligence and enter definitive agreements for the acquisition of two flagship hotel properties in Victorville and Rancho Mirage, California. Combined, these transactions represent approximately $80 million in institutional-grade real estate assets and serve as a cornerstone of the company's vertically integrated hospitality and automation strategy."



The 155-room Victorville property is currently a Holiday Inn. Nightfood earlier signed a letter of intent to purchase the property for approximately $41 million, with plans to convert it into a Courtyard by Marriott. The hotel will serve as a flagship property in the company's portfolio, showcasing operational enhancements and property upgrades intended to boost revenue and brand recognition. Victorville's strategic location, along one of the busiest transportation corridors between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, positions the property for strong occupancy and long-term performance.

Building on that momentum, Nightfood signed a second letter of intent to acquire a Hilton Garden Inn in Rancho Mirage, California, for roughly $37 million. The property sits adjacent to Disney's highly anticipated Cotino residential and resort development, a location expected to benefit from substantial traffic and tourism in the coming years. By investing in a branded, upscale asset in such a premium corridor, Nightfood is enhancing both the value and visibility of its growing portfolio.

According to the company, both properties will be integrated into Nightfood's AI automation platform, serving as operational environments for robotic deployments, data collection and revenue optimization. Together, these acquisitions demonstrate the company's focus on institutional-quality assets with strong brand affiliations and location advantages. Each addition to the portfolio is carefully selected to support scalability, ensure stable cash flow and serve as a platform for long-term growth. As Nightfood continues to expand its holdings, it is creating a strong and differentiated position in the hospitality real estate space, anchored by quality, operational excellence and future-ready infrastructure.

Recurring Revenue Meets Scalable Property Value

Nightfood Holdings is executing a dual-revenue strategy that pairs recurring RaaS income with long-term real estate value creation. At the core of this approach is the deployment of AI-powered service robots that automate essential hospitality functions, such as food and amenity delivery, linen transport and cleaning, across the company's hotel properties. These robotic systems are offered on a subscription basis, creating a predictable and scalable revenue stream that is not tied to seasonal occupancy or nightly rates.

Through its Skytech Automated Solutions division, Nightfood is developing and installing robots specifically engineered for the hospitality sector. These include concierge robots that interact directly with guests, autonomous carts that transport laundry and supplies, and cleaning bots that operate efficiently in common areas. By reducing labor demands and increasing operational efficiency, RaaS technology enables hotels to streamline staffing, cut costs and improve the guest experience, all while generating monthly recurring revenue.

This recurring revenue model is being embedded into properties the company is acquiring, including its planned flagship hotels in Victorville and Rancho Mirage, California. These hotels will serve as model sites where the RaaS platform can be refined and demonstrated at scale. The ultimate goal is to license and deploy Nightfood's robotic systems across a broader network of third-party hotel operators, enabling expansion of the RaaS model beyond company-owned properties.

By combining high-impact automation with direct ownership of real estate assets, Nightfood is creating a vertically integrated business model. The RaaS component delivers consistent, technology-driven revenue, while hotel ownership provides asset appreciation and brand equity. This synergy positions the company to benefit from both short-term income and long-term value creation in a transforming hospitality landscape.

Pioneering the Future of Tech-Enabled Hospitality

Nightfood Holdings is capitalizing on a first-mover advantage by integrating robotics and AI into hotel operations at a foundational level. Through its proprietary RaaS platform, the company is deploying guest-facing and back-of-house service robots that perform tasks such as food and linen delivery, cleaning and concierge support.

These robotic systems are not add-ons but core operational components, designed to streamline workflows, reduce labor costs and enhance the overall guest experience. By owning and operating its initial properties, Nightfood can rapidly prototype and refine its automation technologies in live environments before offering them to third-party operators.

This vertically integrated strategy allows for the seamless fusion of real estate operations with tech deployment, creating a hospitality model that is both operationally efficient and easily scalable. Unlike traditional hotel-management companies or pure-play robotics firms, Nightfood is positioned to generate recurring revenue from automation while also benefiting from asset value appreciation. With pilot programs underway and a growing ecosystem of robotics, AI and strategic partnerships, the company is laying the groundwork for broad market adoption, setting a new standard for how hotels operate in the AI era.

Experienced Leadership Driving Strategic Growth

With a seasoned team of executives who have developed more than 50 hotels and managed more than 130 hospitality assets, Nightfood Holdings brings deep industry expertise to every aspect of its growth strategy. The leadership team combines decades of experience in hotel operations, finance and real estate development, enabling the company to identify high-potential properties, negotiate favorable deal terms and execute value-enhancing improvements with precision.

This hands-on knowledge ensures that acquisitions are not only strategic but also aligned with long-term growth and operational efficiency. The company's strong operational background also facilitates effective integration of new properties into the portfolio while maintaining high standards of service and performance.

Nightfood's disciplined approach to capital allocation underpins its ability to scale without overextending. Each acquisition is selected based on rigorous financial modeling, brand potential, and operational upside. By targeting institutional-grade assets in markets with long-term demand drivers, Nightfood ensures both stability and room for innovation. This measured approach minimizes risk while maximizing value creation, allowing the company to balance growth ambitions with sustainable financial management. Paired with its focus on technology integration and recurring revenue through automation, the company's leadership is executing a clear, focused strategy that balances growth with financial prudence and positions it well for long-term success.

Shaping the Future with AI, Robotics

In addition to Nightfood's innovation, recent announcements from top-tier tech companies highlight a pivotal moment in the evolution of AI and robotics. As these industry innovators integrate advanced AI systems into their offerings, they are not only enhancing performance and efficiency but also establishing themselves at the forefront of a rapidly evolving global market.

Tesla Inc. announced its most recent developments in AI and robotics during its Q2 2025 earnings report. "Q2 2025 was a seminal point in Tesla's history: the beginning of our transition from leading the electric vehicle and renewable energy industries to also becoming a leader in AI, robotics and related services," the report stated. "Our first Robotaxi service launched in Austin in June. While the service is limited in scope, we believe our approach to autonomy, a camera-only architecture with neural networks trained on data from our global fleet of millions of vehicles, allows us to continually improve safety, rapidly scale the network and improve profitability."

SoFi Technologies Inc. announced that it expanded access to alternative investments funds to provide investors with exposure to multiple private companies that include AI. The company is leveling the financial playing field by offering investment minimums starting at $10. The announcement noted that SoFi has partnered with Templum to give members access to privately held companies via the Cosmos Fund, with asset classes offering sole exposure to top tech companies including SpaceX, Databricks and xAI.

NVIDIA Corp. has released NVIDIA Isaac GR00T N1.5, the first update to the company's open, generalized, fully customizable foundation model for humanoid reasoning and skills; NVIDIA Isaac GR00T-Dreams, a blueprint for generating synthetic motion data; and NVIDIA Blackwell systems to accelerate humanoid robot development. "Physical AI and robotics will bring about the next industrial revolution," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "From AI brains for robots to simulated worlds to practice in or AI supercomputers for training foundation models, NVIDIA provides building blocks for every stage of the robotics development journey."

UiPath Inc. has been recognized as a leader in the 2025 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) for Robotic Process Automation. This marks the seventh consecutive year UiPath has earned this distinction, with the company being positioned highest for its ability to execute. Gartner's evaluation highlighted UiPath's leadership in agentic automation, where intelligent software agents can perceive, reason and act autonomously to achieve complex business objectives. This recognition underscores UiPath's ongoing commitment to advancing AI-driven automation solutions.

Together, these companies reflect the breadth and impact of AI integration across sectors. As the AI and robotics revolution continues to unfold, these advancements signal a profound transformation in how we live, work and invest.

For more information, visit Nightfood Holdings (NGTF).

