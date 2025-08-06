AI, Robotics Are Reshaping the Future of Hospitality

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage



NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The hospitality industry is rapidly evolving as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics bring sweeping change. Hotels that implement automation are seeing operational costs drop by 30%–40%, along with enhanced guest satisfaction and stronger revenue strategies. The AI-driven hospitality market is projected to surge to $1.46 billion by 2029 with an impressive 57.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), while the broader hospitality robotics sector is anticipated to expand from $24.38 billion in 2024 to $107.24 billion by 2034. At the forefront of this transformation is Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) (Profile), an innovator in hospitality that fuses hotel ownership with a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) business model powered by AI. The company recently disclosed plans to purchase a 155-room Holiday Inn in Victorville, California, marking its debut model property featuring guest-facing robots such as food runners and laundry assistants, developed by NGTF subsidiary Skytech Automated Solutions. Nightfood also partnered with Bear Robotics to roll out these automation solutions across its entire hotel portfolio, which is expected to grow to $80 million in assets. This positions Nightfood alongside other leaders in the hospitality, food and robotics space, including Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX), Domino's Pizza Inc. (NASDAQ: DPZ), Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: RR).

Hospitality's widespread adoption of AI and robotics reflects an industry striving to cut costs, improve service and resolve labor shortages.

Nightfood Holdings is carefully building an $80 million portfolio of high-quality hotel assets through a series of strategic acquisitions.

The company's dual-pronged strategy combines predictable RaaS income with the long-term asset value of real estate.

NGTF is at the forefront of embedding robotics and AI directly into hotel management from the ground up.

Nightfood's executive team brings a depth of hospitality know-how, with experience in developing more than 50 hotels and managing more than 130 properties.

AI, Robotics Set to Disrupt Hospitality

According to a report by Business Research, "AI is transforming the hotel industry by optimizing revenue management, personalizing guest experiences, enhancing cybersecurity, and automating operations." As hotels adopt tech-based amenities such as biometric check-ins, virtual previews and AI-based sustainability practices, the sector is poised to see more than 50% CAGR in the years ahead.

Market Research Futures predicts that the robotics segment in hospitality will grow at more than 71% CAGR through 2034, citing a rising preference for personalized services. "Guests are increasingly demanding personalized experiences when they travel," the report states. "They want to be able to tailor their stay to their own needs and preferences. Hospitality robots can help to provide personalized guest experiences by offering a variety of services, such as personalized recommendations for restaurants, activities, and attractions; real-time information about hotel amenities and services; the ability to control their room temperature, lighting and other settings. By providing personalized guest experiences, hospitality robots can help to increase guest satisfaction and loyalty."

This widespread adoption reflects an industry striving to cut costs, improve service and resolve labor shortages. Companies such as Nightfood Holdings are tapping into these trends by leveraging AI and robotics to gain a leadership position in the evolving hospitality landscape.

Strategic Vision in Real Estate Investment

Nightfood Holdings is carefully building an $80 million portfolio of high-quality hotel assets through a series of strategic acquisitions. Its aim is to create a scalable foundation for its next-gen hospitality platform. The company's focus is on acquiring premium-branded hotels in prime locations, laying the groundwork for brand growth and operational excellence.

Nightfood recently confirmed that it is "on track to finalize due diligence and enter definitive agreements for the acquisition of two flagship hotel properties in Victorville and Rancho Mirage, California. Combined, these transactions represent approximately $80 million in institutional-grade real estate assets and serve as a cornerstone of the company's vertically integrated hospitality and automation strategy."

The Victorville hotel, a 155-room Holiday Inn valued at roughly $41 million, is slated for conversion into a Courtyard by Marriott. This flagship location will highlight automation upgrades and branding improvements to boost revenue and visibility. Positioned along a major corridor linking Los Angeles and Las Vegas, the property is expected to deliver strong occupancy and consistent returns.

In Rancho Mirage, Nightfood has signed a second LOI to acquire a Hilton Garden Inn, which is near Disney's Cotino project, for approximately $37 million. The site's proximity to a major new resort and residential hub positions it well for long-term, tourism-driven growth. Both properties will become platforms for integrating Nightfood's proprietary AI and robotics, acting as proving grounds for broader automation deployment and performance optimization.

The company reports that both locations will be incorporated into Nightfood's AI-driven automation system, functioning as testing grounds for robotics implementation, data collection and revenue enhancement. These acquisitions reflect a strategic emphasis on high-caliber properties with prominent brand partnerships and prime locations. Each asset is intentionally chosen to promote growth potential, maintain consistent income and contribute to a scalable business model. With ongoing portfolio expansion, Nightfood is building a distinct presence in the hospitality real estate sector, defined by quality, operational precision and technology-forward capabilities.

Recurring Tech Revenues Meet Real Estate Upside

Nightfood's dual-pronged strategy combines predictable RaaS income with the long-term asset value of real estate. Its RaaS model involves deploying AI-powered robots that manage essential hotel functions, including food delivery, linen transport and cleaning, on a subscription basis. This offers the company recurring revenue unlinked to fluctuations in hotel bookings.

Nightfood's Skytech Automated Solutions arm is key to this effort, developing hotel-specific robots such as concierge bots, automated trolleys and efficient cleaning units. These technologies reduce staff workload, cut expenses and elevate guest satisfaction, all while bringing in steady monthly revenue.

The company's new properties in Victorville and Rancho Mirage will be real-time environments where these technologies are optimized and scaled. Once proven, the systems can be licensed to third-party hotel operators, extending Nightfood's revenue stream well beyond its owned assets.

This vertically integrated model, combining robotics and AI with critical hotel ownership, creates a unique business model that balances short-term income with long-term real estate appreciation. Nightfood is poised to emerge as a leader in hospitality innovation, offering a scalable model for the future of the industry.

Leading a Tech-Driven Hospitality Future

Nightfood Holdings is at the forefront of embedding robotics and AI directly into hotel management from the ground up. Rather than layering automation as an add-on, the company designs its tech solutions as central to operations, executing tasks from guest delivery to room cleaning.

By owning the properties where these systems are deployed, Nightfood can iterate rapidly, fine-tune solutions in real time and showcase its impact to future partners. This tightly integrated strategy allows the company to simultaneously generate revenue and test new solutions at scale.

Unlike traditional hotel groups or tech firms, Nightfood is uniquely positioned to capture recurring tech revenues and capital gains from real estate. With automation pilots already underway and a growing portfolio, Nightfood is charting a course for large-scale industry transformation.

Proven Leadership Steering the Course

Nightfood's executive team brings a depth of hospitality know-how, with experience in developing more than 50 hotels and managing more than 130 properties. The team's combined expertise spans operations, financing and real estate, enabling precise deal execution and property optimization.

This key operational acumen helps ensure that each acquisition supports scalable growth and high guest standards. The team's disciplined financial strategy helps mitigate risk, while targeting properties with strong brand potential and market demand.

Nightfood's methodical investment strategy supports its expansion goals while avoiding unnecessary financial strain. Properties are chosen through detailed analysis focused on brand strength, operational efficiencies and financial return. By concentrating on high-quality assets in regions backed by lasting market demand, the company secures both reliability and opportunities for advancement.

This strategic, forward-thinking model reduces exposure while enhancing long-term value, enabling Nightfood to pursue growth without compromising fiscal discipline. Combined with its emphasis on automation and consistent income streams, company leadership is steering a well-defined plan that blends innovation with responsible financial oversight, setting the stage for lasting success.

High Tech Signals Hospitality Shift

As industries across the board increasingly embrace AI and automation, forward-thinking companies are redefining customer engagement, operational efficiency and workforce support through intelligent technology.

Starbucks Corp. has announced its first generative-AI powered solution to support green apron partners. The company said the bold innovation will unlock new possibilities for the coffeehouse leaders who serve customers around the world. According to the company, its Green Dot Assist is a virtual assistant built to help baristas in real time. Instead of flipping through manuals or searching for answers, partners can now ask questions on in-store iPads and receive instant, conversational responses. "With this new solution, we're simplifying access to essential information in the flow of work for partners, making their jobs a little easier while they build confidence and expertise," the company said.

Domino's Pizza Inc. is partnering with Microsoft to create the next generation of pizza ordering and store operations with generative AI technology and cloud computing power. The company noted that it is leveraging the Microsoft Cloud and Azure OpenAI Service to transform Domino's consumer experiences by enhancing the ordering process through personalization and simplification. Work on modernizing Domino's store systems has evolved into developing a generative AI assistant powered by Azure OpenAI Service designed to help store managers save time on inventory management, ingredient ordering and staff scheduling; the company also noted that leveraging Azure OpenAI for the customer experience is also an important element of the collaboration.

Airbnb Inc. CEO Brian Chesky shared how the company is reinventing itself into an AI‑powered "everything app" during a recent "Decoder" interview. Chesky noted a major redesign that integrates personalized services such as private chefs, experiences and concierge-style features directly into the app ecosystem. Chesky described Airbnb's transition from a lodging platform to a community-anchored super-app, fueled by rich user profiles, trust networks and AI personnel tools that maintain human touchpoints while enhancing efficiency. Chesky also noted that importance of adopting "founder mode," a cultural mindset of agility and detail-oriented decision-making, to thrive in the AI era.

Richtech Robotics Inc. offers the Skylark Delivery Robot and the Richie Robot, among its robotic devices. The Skylark robot is a modular, elevator-friendly hotel device capable of handling food or package delivery, in-room service and facility floor cleaning, while the Richie robot is designed specifically as a hotel delivery robot designed to efficiently transport items to room, reducing guests' wait time and room-service costs. These devices enhance guest services, reduce guests' wait times and room-service costs, and relieve stress on overburdened cleaning and front-desk staff.

These developments reflect a widespread convergence of technology and service that prioritizes real-time responsiveness, personalization and scalability. As major brands invest in smart solutions to improve experience and efficiency, Nightfood's approach echoes this momentum. Embedding advanced technology into its hospitality model, Nightfood isn't only keeping pace, the company is also helping define what the future of seamless, tech-enabled service can look like across industries.

For more information, visit Nightfood Holdings (NGTF).

