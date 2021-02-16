Hospital Acquired Infections Therapeutic Market Size Worth $12.5 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hospital acquired infections therapeutic market size is expected to reach USD 12.5 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2020 to 2027. The high prevalence of HAIs, rise in approval and launch of new drugs, and growing hospitalization due to the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases are driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Antibacterial drugs dominated the drug class segment in 2019, owing to the high adoption of antibiotics as the first line of treatment for hospital-acquired infections (HAIs)

The surgical site infections (SSIs) segment held the largest market share in 2019 due to the rising number of surgical procedures and subsequent rising cases of SSIs

The urinary tract infections (UTIs) segment is anticipated to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing number of UTI cases and rising awareness among people about the disease condition in less-developed countries

The introduction of novel drugs by key players, for instance, Merck to treat ventilator-associated pneumonia has led to a high growth of the market

The high prevalence of HAIs in the European countries is the major factor significantly driving the demand for its medications in this region

Growing awareness levels about various risk factors associated with HAIs in ICU and other emergency care settings is expected to propel market growth in the Asia Pacific region

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Hospital Acquired Infections Therapeutic Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug Class (Antibacterial Drugs, Antiviral Drugs, Antifungal Drugs), By Infection Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/hospital-acquired-infections-therapeutic-market

According to the data published by the New York State Department of Health in November 2019, around 160 hospitals in New York reported total cases of around 1,139 colon SSIs out of 19,732 procedures in 2018, a rate of 5.8 infections per 100 procedures. The same source also states that in 2018, around 15,310 cases of Clostridioides difficile infections (CDI) were reported in acute care hospitals located in New York. Such, high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections is anticipated to significantly raise the demand for its treatment therapies and support the HAIs therapeutics market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, key players in the market are involved in extensive R&D initiatives for the development and indication expansion of its already approved drugs for HAI treatment. For instance, in February 2018, the FDA approved Allergan plc's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) and expanded the approval of Avycaz (ceftazidime and avibactam) to include the treatment of HABP/VABP and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Grand View Research has segmented the global hospital acquired infections therapeutic market report on the basis of drug class, infection type, and region:

HAIs Therapeutics Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Antibacterial Drugs



Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors





Protein Synthesis Inhibitors





Others



Antiviral Drugs



Antifungal Drugs

HAIs Therapeutics Infection Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Urinary Tract Infections



Ventilator-associated Pneumonia



Surgical Site Infections



Bloodstream Infections



Other Hospital Infections

HAIs Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Singapore



Australia



Latin America





Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



MEA



Saudi Arabia





South Africa





UAE

List of Key Players of Hospital Acquired Infections Therapeutic Market

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

AbbVie Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Allergan Plc.

Find more research reports on Pharmaceuticals Industry, by Grand View Research:

Antiviral Drugs Market – The global antiviral drugs market size was valued at USD 56.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of -2.3% over the forecast period.

in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of -2.3% over the forecast period. Hospital Acquired Infections Diagnostics Market – The global Hospital Acquired Infection (HAI) diagnostic market size was estimated to be USD 3.6 billion in 2015.

in 2015. Infection Surveillance Solutions Market – The global infection surveillance solutions market size was valued at USD 303.7 million in 2017.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.