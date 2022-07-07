Home Healthcare Market to be Worth $634.9 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 634.9 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to cost-efficiency, improved patient outcomes, and convenience offered by home healthcare agencies. In addition, the rising geriatric population and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer's, dementia, and orthopedic conditions, are expected to drive market growth. As per the Population Reference Bureau data updated in June 2019, the number of people aged 65 years and above was 52 million in 2018 and is projected to double by 2060 to reach 95 million.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The services segment dominated the market in 2021 attributed to the growing demand for skilled nurse in-home care for services like physical and occupational therapy.

Growing demand for skilled nurses for rehabilitation services, wound dressings, tube feedings, and maintaining stable patient health is driving the growth of the segment. Mainly, patients suffering major trauma due to accidents or those suffering from strokes opt for rehabilitation services for improving their way of talking, walking, and feeding themselves all over again.

The demand for home therapeutic equipment is increasing due to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as respiratory diseases, kidney disorders, and diabetes. The segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Advancement in technology is likely to favor the growth of the market. For instance, active home tele-monitoring devices can help in capturing vital signs and symptoms which helps the home health agency.

North America is the most mature region of the market. The presence of a large geriatric population in this region coupled with sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and relatively higher patient disposable income levels are some of the key factors.

Read 252-page market research report for more Industry Insights, "Home Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Equipment (Therapeutic, Diagnostic), By Services (Skilled Home Healthcare Services, Unskilled Home Healthcare Services), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Home Healthcare Market Growth & Trends

The World Health Organization (WHO) statistics state that there are around 50 million dementia patients in the world with 10 million new cases getting added every year. This number is expected to reach 82 million by 2030. The elderly population is expected to outnumber the children population in the span, which is a demographic shift and poses to be a public health challenge. Besides, the maintenance and establishment of hospitals and other healthcare settings need high capital investment. Some of the healthcare solutions providers are following merger and acquisition strategy to enter the market, in order to provide cost-effective service and leverage the expertise of the merged or acquired firm. Also, shifting trends toward in-home healthcare services for patients to avoid hospital stays is another key factor driving the market growth.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of the nursing facilities were significantly impacted, while the in-home services aided the majority of healthcare providers to offer their services in a safe environment. The demand for home care services is expected to increase in the immediate future, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These services are safer and cost-effective alternatives to hospital services. External substitutes, including hospitals, informal care, and other healthcare establishments, pose a limited threat, mostly due to their high costs. Thus, the threat of substitutes in the market is expected to be moderate during the forecast period.

Home Healthcare Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global home healthcare market on the basis of component and region:

Home Healthcare Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Equipment

Therapeutic



Home respiratory therapy equipment





Insulin delivery devices





Home IV pumps





Home dialysis equipment





Others



Diagnostic



Diabetic care unit





BP monitors





Multi para diagnostic monitors





Home pregnancy and fertility kits





Apnea and sleep monitors





Holter monitors





Heart rate monitors





Others



Mobility Assist



Wheel chair





Home medical furniture





Walking assist devices

Services

Skilled Home Healthcare Services



Physician primary care





Nursing care





Physical/occupational/speech therapy





Nutritional support





Hospice & palliative care





Others



Unskilled Home Healthcare Services

Home Healthcare Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



Singapore



Malaysia



Thailand



Philippines



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Oman



UAE



Egypt

List of Key Players in Home Healthcare Market

Manufacturers

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.



Fresenius Medical Care



Medline Industries, Inc.



Medtronic PLC



3M Healthcare

Healthcare

Baxter International Inc.



B. Braun Melsungen AG



Arkray, Inc.



F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG



Becton, Dickinson And Company



Acelity L.P.



Hollister Inc.



ConvaTec Group PLC



Molnlycke Health Care

Service Providers

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc.



Home Health Services Ltd.



Sunrise Carlisle, LP



Extendicare, Inc.



Care UK Limited



Senior Care Centers of America



Genesis Healthcare Corp.



Sompo Holdings, Inc.



Kindred Healthcare, Inc.



Home Instead Senior Care, Inc.

