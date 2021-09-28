Home Healthcare Market Size Worth $545.1 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 545.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.88% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to cost-efficiency, improved patient outcomes, and convenience offered by home healthcare agencies. In addition, the rising geriatric population and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as Alzheimer's, dementia, and orthopedic conditions, are expected to drive market growth.

Key Insights & Findings:

Services dominated the component segment in 2020. Growing demand for skilled nurses for rehabilitation services, wound dressings, tube feedings, and maintaining stable patient health drive the growth of this segment

Mainly, patients with major trauma due to accidents or those suffering from strokes opt for rehabilitation services for improving their way of talking, walking, and feeding themselves all over again

The demand for home therapeutic equipment is increasing due to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions, such as respiratory diseases, kidney disorders, and diabetes

Advancement in technology is likely to favor market growth. For instance, active home telemonitoring devices can help in capturing vital signs and symptoms, which help the home health agency

North America is the most matured regional market. The presence of a large geriatric population, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and relatively higher patient disposable income levels are some of the key factors driving the regional market

Europe held a significant share in 2020. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for nurses, attendants, physicians, physiotherapists, and caregivers is expected to rise, with home care services being considered a safer alternative to hospital services

Read 252 page market research report, "Home Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Equipment, Services), By Region (North America, APAC, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

As per the Population Reference Bureau data updated in June 2019, the number of people aged 65 years and above was 52 million in 2018 and is projected to double by 2060 to reach 95 million. The World Health Organization (WHO) statistics state that there are around 50 million dementia patients in the world with 10 million new cases getting added every year. This number is expected to reach 82 million by 2030.

The elderly population is expected to outnumber the children population in the span, which is a demographic shift and poses to be a public health challenge. Moreover, the maintenance and establishment of hospitals and other healthcare settings need high capital investment. Some of the healthcare solutions providers are following a merger and acquisition strategy to enter the market and provide cost-effective services and leverage the expertise of the merged or acquired firm. Also, shifting trends toward in-home healthcare services for patients to avoid hospital stays is another key factor driving the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of the nursing facilities were significantly impacted, while the in-home services aided the majority of healthcare providers to offer their services in a safe environment.

The demand for home care services is expected to increase in the immediate future, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These services are safer and cost-effective alternatives to hospital services. External substitutes, including hospitals, informal care, and other healthcare establishments, pose a limited threat, mostly due to their high costs. Thus, the threat of substitutes in the market is expected to be moderate during the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global home healthcare market on the basis of component and region:

Home Healthcare Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Equipment



Therapeutic





Home Respiratory Therapy Equipment







Insulin Delivery Devices







Home IV Pumps







Home Dialysis Equipment







Others





Diagnostic





Diabetic Care Unit







BP Monitors







Multi Para Diagnostic Monitors







Home Pregnancy & Fertility Kits







Apnea & Sleep Monitors







Holter Monitors







Heart Rate Monitors







Others





Mobility Assist





Wheelchair







Home Medical Furniture







Walking Assist Devices



Services



Skilled Home Healthcare Services





Physician Primary Care







Nursing Care







Physical/Occupational/Speech Therapy







Nutritional Support







Hospice & Palliative Care







Others





Unskilled Home Healthcare Services

Home Healthcare Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



The Netherlands





China





Japan





India





Australia





Singapore





Malaysia





Thailand





Philippines





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





Oman





UAE





Egypt

List of Key Players of Home Healthcare Market

Manufacturers

McKesson Medical-Surgical, Inc.



Fresenius Medical Care



Medline Industries, Inc.



Medtronic PLC



3M Healthcare

Baxter International, Inc.



B. Braun Melsungen AG



Arkray, Inc.



F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG



Becton, Dickinson And Company



Acelity L.P.



Hollister , Inc.

ConvaTec Group PLC



Molnlycke Health Care

Service Providers

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc.



Home Health Services Ltd.



Sunrise Carlisle, LP



Extendicare, Inc.



Care U.K. Limited



Senior Care Centers of America



Genesis Healthcare Corp.



Sompo Holdings, Inc.



Kindred Healthcare, Inc.



Home Instead Senior Care, Inc.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.