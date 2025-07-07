DUBAI, UAE, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, is empowering fans to fully "Own the Moment" during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, not just on screen, but in their daily lives at home. Through its latest lineup of smart living innovations, Hisense is redefining the home experience with intelligent comfort, convenience, and emotional well-being.

Hisense Makes the Home Smarter to Help Fans 'Own the Moment' During FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

From pre-game prep to post-match relaxation, Hisense smart appliances enhance every touchpoint of daily life. The Hisense Uni Series Air Conditioner delivers clean, balanced air using the brand's TMS Comfort Control System and HI-NANO sterilisation technology. Easily controlled via app or Voice Assistant, it ensures a quiet, refreshing environment, so fans can wake up clear-headed and energised for the day's big match.

In the kitchen, the PureFlat Smart Series Refrigerator acts as a central hub for modern households. Its 21-inch smart screen offers recipe suggestions, message board, and food inventory tracking. Independent cooling zones and antibacterial protection ensure food stays fresh and safe, while the ConnectLife APP allows remote control of settings and alerts, giving users peace of mind and uninterrupted enjoyment.

For busy households managing work, fitness, and family, the Hisense 7S Smart Laundry Washer & Dryer redefines garment care with powerful, AI-driven features. From automatic detergent dosing based on load weight, to precise drying using humidity and temperature sensors, the 7S ensures garments are handled with care while delivering flawless results. Steam cleaning, Hygiene Guard, and advanced inverter technology offer superior cleanliness, efficiency, and peace of mind. Users can also track energy and water usage via the Connect Life™ app, making sustainable living easier than ever.

In the Middle East, where cutting-edge innovation meets a strong appreciation for comfort and connectivity, the adoption of smart home technologies is accelerating. Consumers are increasingly investing in integrated, tech-forward appliances that support their fast-paced lifestyles, from large family gatherings to quiet personal rituals. Whether in spacious villas or high-rise city apartments, there is a growing preference for seamless, high-performance solutions that bring both luxury and functionality to daily life.

Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East and Africa, commented: "As the official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is proud to bring fans in the Middle East not only closer to the action, but also closer to smarter, more meaningful everyday experiences. Hisense's smart product ecosystem resonates with regional audiences who value intelligent living, giving consumers the tools to elevate everyday moments into meaningful experiences, especially during high-energy occasions like the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™."

As the world unites over a shared passion for football, Hisense is championing another kind of victory; the quiet triumphs of daily life. A room kept perfectly cool. A fridge that remembers for you. A load of laundry done in perfect time. It is these life's pleasures that give families the freedom to stay present, connected, and joyful. Because for Hisense, technology is not just about performance; it's about empowering people to live better, feel more, and truly own the moment, on and off the field.

About Hisense



Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 34 industrial parks, 30 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2725476/Hisense_Own_the_Moment.jpg