Back to Smart: Hisense Rolls Out Back-to-School Deals Across the GCC

Save More This School Season with Bundles, Gifts, and Special Offers on TVs, Appliances & More

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As families across the region gear up for the new academic year, Hisense is making it easier to head back to school with a range of compelling sales offers across its home appliance and electronics portfolio. Available until 1st September 2025, these limited-time deals include bundle offers, gifts, and value-packed surprises to help shoppers upgrade the essentials for a smarter, healthier start to the school year.

Hisense Rolls Out Back-to-School Deals Across the GCC

Whether it's elevating everyday routines or enhancing learning and leisure at home, Hisense is encouraging families to embrace the fresh start to the season, starting at home.

Anchored in the campaign "Back to Smart," Hisense is spotlighting a curated selection of products that help families stay prepared, comfortable, and connected throughout the school year.

Fridges that Fuel the Day: Hisense refrigerators are designed to keep ingredients fresher for longer, ensuring school lunchboxes are packed with goodness every day.

Smart Care for Schoolwear: With innovative washing machines that blend efficiency with gentle fabric care, parents can count on clean, fresh uniforms day after day.

Smarter Screen Time for Smarter Minds: Whether it's winding down after school or discovering new educational content, Hisense's smart TVs and eye-friendly Laser TVs offer a more immersive, high-quality viewing experience.

Fresh Air for a Fresh Start: Hisense air conditioners help create a healthier home environment with cleaner air, better circulation, and smart cooling, keeping families comfortable and refreshed as routines resume.

With the 'Back to Smart' campaign now live, shoppers can explore seasonal savings across a variety of Hisense products, making home life smarter, healthier, and more convenient.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 31 R&D centres, 36 industrial parks and production bases, and 64 overseas offices worldwide, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2749661/Hisense_Back_To_Smart.jpg