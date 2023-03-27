Hinojosa Packaging Group launches Foodservice, a new line of 100% recyclable packaging

This new line covers a portfolio of 100% recyclable primary packaging, designed for the areas of hot and cold beverages and 4th and 5th range prepared foods.

The company's commitment to the reduction of single-use plastics has become even more tangible with their entry into the foodservice sector, one of the industries with the highest demand for more environmentally sustainable materials.

VALENCIA, Spain, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastic contamination has become one of today's principal environmental problems. According to Plastics Europe, more than 368 million tons of plastic are produced each year for packaging. In this context, Hinojosa Packaging Group has launched the Foodservice line at an industrial level, a pioneering primary packaging range for prepared foods and beverages, that is both 100% recyclable and also environmentally neutral at the end of their life cycle.

Nouveau modèle Beverage de la ligne Foodservice

Alongside other products by the group, such as Halopack and 360GP, Hinojosa aims to help companies promote more sustainable consumption patterns in the food industry and facilitate the strategic integration of sustainability as leverage towards greater competitiveness.

The use of plastics to package prepared foods increased by more than 33% in 2021, making foodservice one of the sectors with the highest demand for plastic for packaging. For this reason, the company just opened their first plant completely dedicated to manufacturing paper-based primary packaging for the foodservice sector, producing and distributing prepared or ready-to-process food and beverages to food industries, vending, supermarkets, and the HORECA channel (hotels, restaurants and catering).

Three different ranges

The company's new line of products offers various solutions in which printing techniques suitable for contact with food are used. The main distinguishing feature of this packaging is that it is made from pieces of 100% recylcable paper and are certified compostable.

The new models are classified into three ranges: Beverage, Dairy and FoodContainer. The first, designed for (hot and cold) beverages; the second, designed for dairy products, such as yoghurts and ice-cream; and the third, designed for 4th and 5th range prepared foods, making them a great choice for delivery services for restaurants and quick-service chains (QSR).

Hinojosa is one of the leading companies in the design and manufacturing of sustainable packaging solutions. With more than 75 years of experience, its model is based on the principles of the circular economy.

Due to constant innovation, customer orientation and the pursuit of excellence, the group has seen continuous growth, experiencing a substantial boost in recent years with its commitment to internationalisation. Currently, it has 2,500 employees and 19 production plants across Spain, Portugal, and France, combining the strength of a global group with a local presence.

The commitment and the work of the company is to generate a positive impact wherever it operates, contributing to the common good. It's not just about manufacturing the best packaging, it's about caring for the world around it.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2040840/Hinojosa_Packaging.jpg

