Hinojosa obtains a new EcoVadis gold medal with a score greater than 97% of the companies evaluated

The company has certified the sustainability of its business management with EcoVadis, receiving the third consecutive gold medal

With 78 points out of 100, Hinojosa has received its best score to date, mostly due to improvements in key areas such as environment, labour practices and human rights

VALENCIA, Spain, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinojosa Packaging Group has been awarded the EcoVadis gold medal for the third consecutive year, achieving with 78 points out of 100 its highest score to date and being placed in the 97th percentile of the best rated companies. The company has experienced sustained growth since has started in 2020 to certify management and positive impact on sustainability, within this internationally recognised platform.

Hinojosa Packaging Group

The EcoVadis evaluation covers a wide range of non-financial management systems, including impact on issues such as environment, labour practices and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. Both in environmental area and labour practices & human rights' area, the company has improved its previous scores by 10 points, reaching, respectively, 90 and 80. Progress in these two areas has enabled Hinojosa to further improve this year the overall score and position itself in the top 3% of all companies.

The improvement in the environmental area is due, among other things, to the validation of the emissions reduction targets and to achieving the Net-Zero Standard in 2050, as part of the SBTi (Science Based Target initiative). Some of the company's commitments in this area include achieving a 60% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 42% reduction in Scope 3 emissions by 2030, in addition to using 100% of its electricity from renewable sources.

Adding to these commitments to the future, Hinojosa continues to work on a daily basis to ensure that its constant, steady and sustainable growth is guaranteed accordingly to circular economy's principle. During 2023, the company reduced emissions by 16% compared to the previous year. This outstanding reduction of carbon footprint was also followed by a waste recovery rate over 95% and a 7% increase in the energy used for production from renewable sources, reaching 71% of the total energy used.

Hinojosa's efforts to generate a positive impact in labour practices and human rights has also been recognised by EcoVadis. The expansion and consolidation of its FP Dual program or the creation of Hinojosa Cathedra together with Universitat Politècnica de València are some of the most relevant initiatives. In addition, the commitment of all company's employees to comply with the MSH (Hinojosa Safety Model) has led to an almost fifty percent reduction in global occupational injuries.

EcoVadis corporate sustainability ratings assess each company based on its size, location and business area. More than 90,000 companies are rated internationally, receiving scores between 0 and 100 and in case their performance excels, EcoVadis will grant medals. After winning a bronze medal in 2020 and a silver medal in 2021, Hinojosa has now three consecutive gold medals in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Furthermore, thanks to this assessment, the company has received guidance on its strengths and 22 areas for improvement, which allows Hinojosa to focus on sustainability efforts and to develop action plans to improve performance.

About Hinojosa Packaging Group

Hinojosa is a leading company in the design and manufacture of sustainable packaging solutions. With more than 75 years of history, its model is based on the principles of the circular economy.

Thanks to permanent innovation, customer orientation and the pursuit of excellence, the Group has continued to grow, experiencing a significant boost in recent years with its commitment to internationalisation. Today it has 2900 employees and 24 production plants located in Spain, Portugal, France and Italy, combining the strength of a global group with proximity to the territory.

Hinojosa's commitment – and performance – is to generate a positive impact where it operates, contributing to a greater common well-being. Because it is not only about making the best packaging, but taking care of everything around you.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566591/Hinojosa_Packaging_Group.jpg