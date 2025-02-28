Hinen Joins Hands with SED Group at Solar & Storage Live Africa: Igniting the Energy Future with Innovation

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Africa's largest and most influential renewable energy exhibition, Solar & Storage Live Africa 2025 will take place from March 25–27, 2025, in Johannesburg, bringing together global industry leaders, experts, and policymakers to explore clean energy solutions. Hinen, in collaboration with its South African partner SED Group, will showcase cutting-edge residential solar-storage systems tailored for the local market, addressing the nation's energy crisis and accelerating its green transition.

Hinen to showcase at Solar & Storage Live Africa 2025

South Africa's Energy Crisis: Challenges and Opportunities

In 2023, South Africa endured a record 332 days of power outages, averaging over 10 hours daily, disrupting the lives of 60 million residents. This crisis has slashed the nation's GDP by 5–10% annually(approximately$30 billion) while highlighting an urgent need for sustainable solutions. With over 2,500 annual sunshine hours—among the highest globally—South Africa holds immense potential for solar energy. Government incentives, including tax rebates and grid-access policies, are driving rapid adoption of residential and commercial solar and storage systems.

Why South Africa Needs Hinen's Solutions?

High-Demand Scenarios: Surging demand for off-grid/hybrid energy systems in homes and businesses. Extreme Climate Resilience: Products engineered for South Africa's harsh, variable weather conditions. Scalability: Flexible solutions from household to community-level energy storage.

Spotlight: Hinen's Single-Phase Low-Voltage Solutions

At the exhibition, Hinen will debut its 6kW Single-Phase Hybrid Inverter H6000-EU and 5kWh Low-Voltage Battery B5000—a duo designed for South Africa's unique needs, prioritizingcompatibility, safety, and ultra-quiet operation.

Product Highlights

1. H6000-EU Hybrid Inverter

Maximized Energy Harvest : 190% PV oversizing capability (up to 11.4 kW) with 16A single-string MPPT current, leveraging South Africa's abundant sunlight.

: 190% PV oversizing capability (up to 11.4 kW) with 16A single-string MPPT current, leveraging abundant sunlight. All-Scenario Intelligence : Seamlessly integrates AC-coupled, DC-coupled, and hybrid modes via app customization. EPS switching time <20ms.

: Seamlessly integrates AC-coupled, DC-coupled, and hybrid modes via app customization. EPS switching time <20ms. Built for Extremes : IP65-rated, die-cast aluminum enclosure for dust/water resistance and heat endurance.

: IP65-rated, die-cast aluminum enclosure for dust/water resistance and heat endurance. Multi-Layer Protection : Type II/III surge protection, PV disconnect safeguards, and DC bus protection.

: Type II/III surge protection, PV disconnect safeguards, and DC bus protection. Whisper-Quiet Operation: Fanless design with ≤ 25dB noise—ideal for nighttime use.

2. B5000 Low-Voltage Battery

5-Layer Safety Shield : Full-temperature monitoring, BMS-controlled protections, physical short-circuit safeguards, built-in aerosol fire suppression, and pressure relief.

: Full-temperature monitoring, BMS-controlled protections, physical short-circuit safeguards, built-in aerosol fire suppression, and pressure relief. Modular Scalability : Expandable from 5kWh to 30kWh for homes or small businesses.

: Expandable from 5kWh to 30kWh for homes or small businesses. Extreme Temperature Tolerance : Operates flawlessly from -20°C to 55°C.

: Operates flawlessly from -20°C to 55°C. 1C Rapid Charging/Discharging: 120A continuous output for emergency backup.

Hinen's Energy Ecosystem: End-to-End Solutions

Beyond the low-voltage solutions, Hinen offers a full portfolio of on/off-grid systems, portable stations, and scalable storage products. Whether combating blackouts, reducing energy costs, or investing in sustainability, Hinen and SED Group combine localized expertise with global innovation to deliver cost-effective, reliable energy solutions.

Exhibition Details

Event : Solar & Storage Live Africa 2025

: Solar & Storage Live Africa 2025 Dates : March 25–27, 2025

: March 25–27, 2025 Venue : Johannesburg Expo Centre

: Johannesburg Expo Centre Hinen Booth : HA116-B234 (Joint booth with SED Group)

: HA116-B234 (Joint booth with SED Group) Contact : info@sed.energy | +27 10 006 8246

: info@sed.energy | +27 10 006 8246 Website: Hinen: https://www.hinen.com/ SED Group:https://sed.energy/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2630319/Hinen_showcase_Solar___Storage_Live_Africa_2025.jpg