Engineered for Africa: Hinen Unveils 11kW Off-Grid Inverter at Solar Kenya 2025

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 26–28, 2025, Hinen will showcase its latest innovation—the N11000S Off-Grid Inverter—at Solar Kenya 2025 at the KICC in Nairobi. As East and Central Africa's most important solar trade event, the exhibition offers a key platform to connect with regional energy leaders and understand local market demands.

Hinen Group, founded in 2004 and publicly listed (stock code 300787), is a global provider of advanced energy storage solutions. With 400+ R&D engineers, 150+ patents, and $20 million invested annually, Hinen operates 7 production centers and serves customers in 15 countries, offering innovative products like bidirectional inverters, BMS, and cloud monitoring—backed by 24/7 customer support.

At Solar Kenya 2025, Hinen unveils the N11000S Off-Grid Inverter, a powerful and flexible solution tailored to the growing energy demands of Africa's off-grid and hybrid energy sectors. With 11kW rated output power and PF 1.0, it handles high-load applications with ease, offering robust and stable performance for households, businesses, and small industrial users.

Thanks to its compact, lightweight high-frequency design and pure sine wave output, the N11000S is easy to install and highly efficient. Most importantly, it features Zero-Voltage Current Switching (ZVCS) resonant push-pull topology, a next-generation architecture that reduces current ripple, suppresses transformer core bias, and enhances conversion efficiency—crucial for remote and off-grid installations.

Product highlights include:

Max. 15,000W PV input, with a wide MPPT range (90V–450V) and 32A per string for higher solar harvest in African sun-rich regions

Supports multiple power sources: PV, grid, battery, and diesel generator, with PV and grid able to power loads simultaneously

Scalable system: Parallel up to 6 units, supporting single-phase or unbalanced three-phase, up to 66kW total output

Smart load management via secondary output port and dry contact control—ideal for automating energy-intensive appliances or diesel generators based on battery SOC

Remote monitoring via app and Wi-Fi

Battery-free operation option for cost-effective system setups

The N11000S is engineered to empower energy independence and long-term reliability in areas with weak or unstable grid infrastructure—offering the efficiency, scalability, and intelligence needed for Africa's energy transition.

In addition to the N11000S, Hinen will also present a range of solutions, including:

H12000S – 12kW Low-Voltage Hybrid Inverter

B10000 – 10kWh Battery

B2560 – Modular 2.56kWh Battery Pack

Portable Power Stations – from 200W to 3000W

Visit Booth 133 to explore how Hinen is driving the future of clean energy in Africa—with powerful, intelligent, and scalable solutions for every scenario.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712578/Hinen_will_join_Solar_Kenya_2025.jpg