H.I.G. Capital Signs Agreement to Take a Strategic Stake in the HELLER Group

HAMBURG, Germany, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $67 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has signed a definitive agreement to invest in the HELLER Group ("HELLER," the "Group" or the "Company"), a leading machine tool manufacturer in Germany. The transaction is subject to clearance by antitrust authorities.

Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nürtingen, Germany, HELLER is a globally renowned provider of cutting-edge CNC machine tools and manufacturing systems, specializing in high-precision, high-productivity metal processing. The Group has over 2,600 employees and operates five state-of-the-art production facilities across Europe, Asia, North America, and South America, with 30 sales and service branches worldwide. HELLER's global presence has enabled it to serve a diverse range of customers and industries, including engineering, aerospace, energy, defense, and commercial vehicles.

H.I.G. and the fourth generation of the Heller family have entered into a partnership to facilitate the transformation program initiated two years ago by Dr. Thorsten Schmidt, CEO of the HELLER Group. H.I.G. will leverage its extensive manufacturing sector expertise, global network, and capital resources to assist the company to successfully execute on its growth plan. The Heller family will continue to retain a significant ownership interest, preserving the Company's identity as a long-standing family business.

Nicole Pfleiderer and Marc Heller, the fourth generation of the Heller family, commented: "We are pleased to have found an ideal partner in H.I.G. to jointly secure a prosperous future for our Company. H.I.G.'s distinguished track record, expertise in the engineering sector, and expansive global network will provide significant strategic advantages to the Company. This partnership lays a strong foundation for sustainable investments in HELLER's future, and we are confident that HELLER will successfully execute on its strategic initiatives and emerge stronger than ever."

Dr. Thorsten Schmidt, Chief Executive Officer of HELLER, added: "HELLER is positioned for a bright future, and unlocking the Company's full potential requires a strategic realignment. Our objective is to strengthen and expand our status as a market-leading innovator which will enable us to serve new industries and attract a broader customer base. In collaboration with H.I.G., the Heller family, and our talented workforce, we are committed to implementing our ambitious strategic plan and advancing the Company's longstanding history of success."

Christian Kraul-von Renner, Managing Director at H.I.G., remarked: "HELLER is a global technological leader. We are impressed by its engineering excellence, the exceptional skills of its workforce, and the outstanding capabilities of its management team. With a legacy spanning 130 years, the Company has a remarkable foundation, and we are confident in its bright future. We are eager to partner with the Heller family and to collaborate closely with Dr. Thorsten Schmidt and the entire management team to drive the next chapter of HELLER's success."

Founded in 1894 as a modest craftsman's workshop, HELLER has evolved into a globally recognized leader in CNC machine tools and manufacturing systems for machining operations. Today, the Group employs over 2,600 professionals. It operates five state-of-the-art production facilities across Europe, Asia, and North and South America, ensuring consistent and reliable service to a diverse range of industries. HELLER maintains a strong global presence, with dedicated sales and service subsidiaries and an extensive network of qualified service partners in all major markets. The Company's product portfolio includes advanced 4-axis and 5-axis machining centers, milling-turning machining centers, and process machines. This offering is further enhanced by a modular range of services and cutting-edge solutions for the digitalization and automation of production processes. For more information, please visit the HELLER website at heller.biz.

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $67 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates

