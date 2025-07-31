Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to second quarter 2025 results

OSLO, Norway, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites ASA's second quarter 2025 results will be released on 14 August 2025 at 07:00 am CET.

Philipp Schramm, CEO and David Bandele, CFO will present the results at 08:30 am CET the same morning, broadcasted live via this link.

The presentation of the results will be a virtual event, followed by a Q&A session.

A recording of the presentation will be made available on www.hexagongroup.com.

About Hexagon Composites ASA:

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

