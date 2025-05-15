Hexagon Composites ASA: First quarter 2025

OSLO, Norway, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites (OSE: HEX.OL), world leader in composite cylinder technology and related systems for storage and transportation of clean gaseous energy reported revenues of NOK 912 million for first quarter 2025 (Q1'24: 945 million). The reported EBITDA was NOK 44 million (Q1'24: NOK 59 million), resulting in a 5% EBITDA margin (Q1'24: 6%).

"Despite headwinds, we have delivered a steady performance in the first quarter," says Philipp Schramm, CEO of Hexagon Composites. "We are especially pleased to see the improvement year over year in our fuel systems business, which was largely driven by momentum in the refuse sector."

Outlook

We are well positioned to navigate the current uncertainty, and there are many things that make us optimistic.

Natural gas is gaining momentum as the alternative fuel of choice for fleets. The route to 10x growth from North American natural gas heavy duty trucking by 2030 is achievable.

Despite the current macro-economic uncertainty and limited near-term visibility, we are confident in Hexagon's medium- and long-term profitable growth.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

