Herpes Simplex 7MM Market Size is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.4% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The overall market of herpes simplex is expected to boost with the expected launch of emerging therapy, increased awareness, and extensive research in the forecast period (2025–2034).

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Herpes Simplex Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, herpes simplex emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Herpes Simplex Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for herpes simplex was found to be USD 3.1 billion in the 7MM in 2023.

in the 7MM in 2023. There were 13 million total diagnosed cases of HSV estimated to have occurred in the 7MM in 2023 of which 4.9 million of the accounted cases were estimated to be from the US alone and these cases are anticipated to decrease in the foreseeable future during the study period.

total diagnosed cases of HSV estimated to have occurred in the 7MM in 2023 of which of the accounted cases were estimated to be from the US alone and these cases are anticipated to decrease in the foreseeable future during the study period. Leading herpes simplex companies such as AiCuris Anti-infective Cures AG, ModernaTX, BioNTech SE, and others are developing novel herpes simplex drugs that can be available in the herpes simplex market in the coming years.

The promising herpes simplex therapies in the pipeline include PRITELIVIR (AIC-316), mRNA-1608, BNT163, and others.

and others. The emerging drug PRITELIVIR is expected to launch in the US market by 2026, in the UK by 2027, and in Japan by 2027, which has the potential to reduce the disease burden of Herpes Simplex in the forecasted years.

Herpes Simplex Overview

The herpes simplex virus (HSV) is divided into two types: HSV-1 and HSV-2. HSV-1 typically leads to oral herpes, manifesting as cold sores or fever blisters around the mouth and face, while HSV-2 is usually responsible for genital herpes, causing painful sores, itching, and discomfort in the genital region. HSV is transmitted through direct contact with infected bodily fluids, most commonly during oral, genital, or anal sexual activities. It can also spread through oral-to-oral contact, such as kissing, and from mother to infant during vaginal childbirth, known as vertical transmission.

Diagnosing HSV infections involves clinical evaluation, examination of lesions, and laboratory tests. Common diagnostic methods include polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, viral culture, and serologic tests for HSV-specific antibodies. PCR is particularly effective for detecting viral DNA in lesions, while serologic tests help identify previous exposure to HSV-1 or HSV-2.

Herpes Simplex Epidemiology Segmentation

The herpes simplex epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current herpes simplex patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The herpes simplex market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Seroprevalence of HSV

Total Symptomatic Cases of HSV

Total Diagnosed Cases of HSV

Gender-specific Diagnosed Cases of HSV

Total Recurrent Cases of HSV

Herpes Simplex Treatment Market

The treatment of herpes simplex primarily involves oral antiviral medications, which can occasionally cause gastrointestinal issues or headaches. These therapies are highly regarded for their safety and their ability to activate only in virus-infected cells, enhancing both tolerability and effectiveness. In severe cases, antiviral treatments such as acyclovir, valacyclovir, and famciclovir are used to address the complex hormonal influences and inhibit viral DNA synthesis by targeting viral DNA polymerase.

Oral therapies are also beneficial in managing recurrent infections. When HSV-1 reactivates from its dormant state in the trigeminal ganglion, it leads to symptomatic outbreaks, commonly known as cold sores, around the mouth. Recurrent mucosal HSV-1 infections usually have milder symptoms and resolve more quickly than initial infections. Supportive care, including patient education, assessment, monitoring, and counseling, is crucial for ensuring effective management and adherence to treatment, thereby optimizing outcomes.

Although no cure exists, antiviral medications such as acyclovir, famciclovir, and valacyclovir are frequently prescribed to speed up healing during initial or recurrent herpes outbreaks. These drugs can lessen the severity and duration of symptoms but do not eliminate the infection. It's essential to begin treatment within 48 hours of symptom onset to effectively manage recurrent outbreaks, especially for those with frequent or painful episodes or those aiming to reduce transmission risk.

Given that current strategies are inadequate for fully managing the disease burden, there is an urgent need for the development of new therapies.

Herpes Simplex Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

PRITELIVIR (AIC-316): AiCuris Anti-infective Cures AG

mRNA-1608: ModernaTX

BNT163: BioNTech SE

Herpes Simplex Market Dynamics

The herpes simplex market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. The rise in healthcare spending in developing nations has improved access to medical services, including treatment for HSV, leading to increased demand for herpes simplex virus treatments. The persistent and recurring nature of HSV infections drives a continuous need for long-term care and treatment options in the market. Partnerships between research institutions and the healthcare sector could significantly enhance the market's potential by developing more effective therapies compared to current palliative care. Additionally, raising public awareness about herpes simplex infections can lead to earlier diagnosis and treatment, ultimately benefiting the financial outlook of the market.

Furthermore, potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of herpes simplex, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the herpes simplex market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the herpes simplex market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the herpes simplex market. Herpes infections carry a significant social stigma, which discourages patients from openly seeking treatment. The condition's complex causes and symptoms that overlap with other diseases often result in misdiagnosis, further harming the market. Strict regulatory approvals deter companies from starting clinical trials, and the challenging nature of managing HSV reduces patient adherence and creates uncertainty about continuing long-term treatment, ultimately weakening the market over time.

Moreover, herpes simplex treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, herpes simplex market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact herpes simplex market growth.

Herpes Simplex Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Herpes Simplex Market CAGR 4.4 % Herpes Simplex Market Size in 2023 USD 3.1 Billion Key Herpes Simplex Companies AiCuris Anti-infective Cures AG, ModernaTX, BioNTech SE, Bioalliance Pharma, Vectans Pharma, Maruho, and others Key Pipeline Herpes Simplex Therapies PRITELIVIR (AIC-316), mRNA-1608, BNT163, SITAVIG (acyclovir), AMENALIEF (amenamevir), and others

Scope of the Herpes Simplex Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Herpes Simplex current marketed and emerging therapies

Herpes Simplex current marketed and emerging therapies Herpes Simplex Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Herpes Simplex Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Herpes Simplex Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Herpes Simplex Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Herpes Simplex Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Herpes Simplex in 2020 by Therapies 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Herpes Simplex in 2034 by Therapies 4 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Types of Herpes Simplex 7.3 Causes and Risk Factors 7.4 Pathophysiology 7.5 Symptoms and Clinical Presentations 7.6 Diagnosis 7.6.1 Diagnostic Algorithm 7.6.2 Diagnostic Guidelines 7.6.3 Differential Diagnosis 7.7 Treatment and Management 7.7.1 Treatment Algorithm 7.7.2 Treatment Guidelines 7.7.2.1 WHO Guidelines for the treatment of genital herpes simplex virus 7.7.2.2 UK national guideline for the management of anogenital herpes 7.7.2.3 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Sexually Transmitted Infections Treatment Guidelines,2021 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM 8.2.1 Seroprevalent Cases of HSV 8.2.2 Symptomatic Cases of HSV 8.2.3 Diagnosed Cases of HSV 8.2.4 Gender-specific Diagnosed Cases of HSV 8.2.5 Recurrent Cases of HSV 8.3 Diagnosed Cases of HSV 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Seroprevalent Cases of HSV in the US 8.4.2 Symptomatic Cases of HSV in the US 8.4.3 Diagnosed Cases of HSV in the US 8.4.4 Gender-specific Diagnosed Cases of HSV in the US 8.4.5 Recurrent Cases of HSV in the US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.5.1 Seroprevalent Cases of HSV in EU4 and the UK 8.5.2 Symptomatic Cases of HSV in EU4 and the UK 8.5.3 Diagnosed Cases of HSV in EU4 and the UK 8.5.4 Gender-specific Diagnosed Cases of HSV in EU4 and the UK 8.5.5 Recurrent Cases of HSV in EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 8.6.1 Seroprevalent Cases of HSV in Japan 8.6.2 Symptomatic Cases of HSV in Japan 8.6.3 Diagnosed Cases of HSV in Japan 8.6.4 Gender-specific Diagnosed Cases of HSV in Japan 8.6.5 Recurrent Cases of HSV in Japan 9 Patient Journey 10 Marketed Therapies 10.1 Key Cross Competition of Marketed Drugs 10.2 SITAVIG (acyclovir): Bioalliance Pharma/Vectans Pharma 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestone 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.3 AMENALIEF (amenamevir): Maruho 10.3.1 Product Description 10.3.2 Regulatory Milestone 10.3.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.3.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.3.5 Safety and Efficacy 11 Emerging Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 PRITELIVIR (AIC-316): AiCuris Anti-infective Cures AG 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.4 mRNA-1608: ModernaTX 11.4.1 Product Description 11.4.2 Clinical Trials Information 11.4.3 Analyst Views List to be continued in the report…… 12 Herpes Simplex: Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 Market Outlook 12.4 Total Market Size of Herpes Simplex in the 7MM 12.5 Market Size of Herpes Simplex by Therapies in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of Herpes Simplex in the United States 12.6.1 Total Market Size of Herpes Simplex 12.6.2 Market Size of Herpes Simplex by Therapies in the United States 12.7 Market Size of Herpes Simplex in EU4 and the UK 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Herpes Simplex 12.7.2 Market Size of Herpes Simplex by Therapies in the EU4 and the UK 12.8 Market Size of Herpes Simplex in Japan 12.8.1 Total Market Size of Herpes Simplex 12.8.2 Market Size of Herpes Simplex by Therapies in Japan 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views 14 SWOT Analysis 15 Unmet Needs 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.1.1 Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.2.1 Germany 16.2.2 France 16.2.3 Italy 16.2.4 Spain 16.2.5 The United Kingdom 16.3 Japan 16.3.1 MHLW 17 Appendix 17.1 Bibliography 17.2 Acronyms and Abbreviations 17.3 Report Methodology 18 DelveInsight Capabilities 19 Disclaimer

