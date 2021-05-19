Heidrick & Struggles Adds Five Consultants in Europe

LONDON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added four consultants to its Executive Search business and one consultant to the Heidrick Consulting business beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020 through the first quarter of 2021.

"Europe, like the rest of the globe, is continuing to navigate a challenging business and economic landscape," said Claire Skinner, Regional Leader, Europe & Africa. "These new consultants bring unique expertise and proven track records of success which give the clients we advise a needed edge as they work to attract, retain and develop top leaders for their organizations."

Jacek Chodzko joined Heidrick and Struggles as a Principal in the Warsaw office to help leaders assess the strengths of their teams to drive greater productivity and inclusion within the work place. With over six years' experience in a wide range of sectors from automotive to private equity, Chodzko offers a distinct view to clients to help ensure they have the best talent in the right roles. Previously, Chodzko worked in London and Singapore focusing on the industrial and financial services sectors before returning to Poland.

Jorge Gouveia de Oliveira joined Heidrick & Struggles as a Partner in the London and Lisbon offices and brings deep experience in helping clients in the mining and metals sector to find and retain top talent. He has worked with the boards of several leading global industrial clients on CEO succession, chairman succession, and complex board build-ups, including leadership teams and non-executive directors.

Thierry Lindenau joined Heidrick & Struggles as a Partner in Brussels, bringing 19 years of experience in global and senior aviation recruitment. He has conducted hundreds of searches within the aviation industry across numerous C-level functions. Lindenau is a member of the Industrial and Aerospace, Defense & Aviation practices. Prior to his work in aviation, Lindenau was a senior consultant and then partner at a leading European executive search company based in Munich.

Kristin van der Sande joined Heidrick & Struggles as a Partner in the Frankfurt office, bringing more than 15 years' experience in executive search and helping clients maximize their digital transformations. She advises high-growth software innovators and provides guidance and counsel to fast-growing digitally-oriented companies. Van der Sande has worked with portfolios of private equity and venture capital firms to help them build new leadership teams for their next growth or exit stages. Previously, she worked in executive search at another leading firm.

"As companies consider how they will operate in the evolving future, leadership must focus on developing the skills and qualities that drive success," said Andrew LeSueur, Global Managing Partner, Heidrick Consulting. "Nick will be a valued resource for our clients who are creating cultures of innovation and inclusion."

Nick Parfitt joined Heidrick & Struggles as a Partner in the London office, to help leaders draw on an international perspective to enhance their organizations' cross-cultural experience. With over 20 years' experience helping organizations evaluate their global leadership bench-strength, he helps identify critical leadership talent in M&A contexts, and works with executive teams to enhance team dynamics. Previously, Parfitt worked at a specialist talent assessment consultancy, where he established the company's U.S. operation and helped grow the business internationally.

