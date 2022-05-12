Heat Transfer Fluids Market Size Worth $14.2 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global heat transfer fluids market size is projected to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The growing demand from the manufacturing and energy sectors is expected to drive the global market. Thermal oils are typically formulated from petrochemicals and mineral oils, which eventually harm the environment in terms of recyclability, biodegradability, and aqueous toxicity. Due to multiple strict regulations laid down by governments across the globe, the growth of heat transfer fluids (HTFs) has taken a hit.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

Silicone-based products are anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030 owing to the rising application scope in the oil & gas and chemical manufacturing sectors.

The consumption of HTFs in pharmaceuticals accounted for a significant market share in 2021 due to its application in extraction and crystallization processes.

The demand for monoethyl-based glycols in HVAC applications is expected to exhibit a considerable CAGR from 2022 to 2030 owing to their compatibility across wide temperature ranges.

Asia Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, in 2021 due to the high demand from emerging countries, such as India , Indonesia , and Thailand .

dominated the market, in terms of revenue, in 2021 due to the high demand from emerging countries, such as , , and . The Central & South America market is expected to register a steady CAGR from 2022 to 2030 owing to changing political dynamics.

market is expected to register a steady CAGR from 2022 to 2030 owing to changing political dynamics. Moreover, rising automobile production in the region is expected to drive the product demand.

Eastman company acquired Marlotherm HTFs manufacturing assets in April 2019 to assist the former company in expanding its customer base and heat transfer product portfolio.

Request a free sample copy or view report summary, "Heat Transfer Fluids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Glycol-Based Fluids, Mineral Oils), By Application (Chemical Industry, Oil & Gas), By Region (APAC, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Heat Transfer Fluids Market Growth & Trends

Major innovators in the field are trying to bring imminent changes in the production process, such as the usage of bio-based products, increased extraction efficiency, and enhanced solvent recovery. The COVID-19 pandemic caused serious disruption in businesses and supply chains. The decrease in supply and demand for oil & gas, especially in North America and Europe, halted the onshore and offshore production processes, impacting the market growth. Food-grade HTFs are widely used for storage and refrigeration applications. With rising precision in temperature control in the processing of food and beverages, thermal fluid systems are gaining acceptance in upcoming food processing plants and facilities.

These products are highly preferred due to lower maintenance costs and low-pressure requirements in the processing facility. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2022 to 2030 due to the rising demand from China and Japan. Rapid industrialization and the development of new machinery have increased the importance of HTFs. Investments in renewable energy initiatives, such as CSP, are expected to have a positive impact on industry growth. For example, in January 2022, China announced to start and complete 11 CSP projects by 2024.

Heat Transfer Fluids Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global heat transfer fluids market based on product, application, and region:

Heat Transfer Fluids Market - Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Silicone Fluids

Oil & Gas



Chemical Industry



CSP



Food & Beverages



Plastics



Pharmaceuticals



HVAC



Others

Aromatic Fluids

Oil & Gas



Chemical Industry



CSP



Food & Beverages



Plastics



Pharmaceuticals



HVAC



Others

Mineral Oils

Glycol-based Fluids

Other (Including Molten Salts & HFPE)

Heat Transfer Fluids Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Oil & Gas

Chemical Industry

CSP

Food & Beverages

Plastics

Pharmaceuticals

HVAC

Others

Heat Transfer Fluids Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Russia

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Thailand



Malaysia



Australia

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players in Heat Transfer Fluids Market

Dow Chemicals

Eastman Company

Exon Mobil

Shell

BP

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Metalworking Fluids Market - The global metalworking fluids market size is projected to reach USD 15.85 billion by 2027, exhibiting a revenue-based CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Automobile industry is expected to be one of the key factors driving the demand for Metalworking Fluids (MWF).

The global metalworking fluids market size is projected to reach by 2027, exhibiting a revenue-based CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Automobile industry is expected to be one of the key factors driving the demand for Metalworking Fluids (MWF). U.S. Onshore Drilling Fluids Market - The U.S. onshore drilling fluids market size is expected to reach USD 1.22 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising E&P to enhance productivity in conventional oil & gas fields particularly in Marcellus, Eagleford, Bakken, and Permian basins in the U.S. is expected to steer boringmud demand in the region, over the forecast period.

The U.S. onshore drilling fluids market size is expected to reach by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising E&P to enhance productivity in conventional oil & gas fields particularly in Marcellus, Eagleford, Bakken, and Permian basins in the U.S. is expected to steer boringmud demand in the region, over the forecast period. Drilling Fluids Market - The global drilling fluids market size is projected to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to witness a moderate CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. Revival of new exploration and production projects on account of recovery in oil prices over the next few years is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research's Petrochemicals Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.