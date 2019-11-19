Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Size Worth $178.3 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare finance solutions market is expected to reach USD 178.3 billion by 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Hospitals, health systems, and physician practices are experiencing financial challenges due to the decreasing cost of care and need of capital investment.

Key suggestions from the report:

Decontamination equipment was the largest segment accounting for 34.4% of the market share in 2018. This is attributed to the fact that these instruments are costly and require huge amount of capital

On the basis of healthcare facility, the hospitals & health systems dominated the market in 2018 with a share of 23.6% due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the need to treat them along with handling patient data

North America dominated the market in 2018 with 38.2% share due to high demand for advanced healthcare systems and electronic data management initiatives

dominated the market in 2018 with 38.2% share due to high demand for advanced healthcare systems and electronic data management initiatives Some of the players operating in the healthcare finance solutions market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Commerce Bankshares, Inc., Siemens Financial Services, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Stryker, Gemino Healthcare Finance, Oxford Finance LLC, TCF Capital Solutions, and CIT Group, Inc.

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report, By Equipment Type, By Healthcare Facility Type, By Service and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/healthcare-finance-solutions-market

Competitive pricing & improved quality of healthcare services and change in reimbursement plans in the U.S. are expected to drive the healthcare finance solutions market over forecast period. In addition, need of technology advancements, regulatory changes and patient consumerism in healthcare systems are fueling the market growth.

Growing patient demands, expansion of healthcare access, and frequently changing laws are driving the need of financial support to the healthcare systems. Also, the requirement of investment in advanced technology, services, and healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel market growth during the forecast period.

Healthcare equipment leasing, health IT initiatives, large healthcare transactions such as mergers and acquisitions are some factors expected to propel market growth during the forecast period. In addition, financial support for the ongoing medical research and development is also anticipated to drive market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare finance solutions market based on equipment, healthcare facility, services, and region:

Healthcare Finance Solutions Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Diagnostic/Imaging Equipment



Specialty Beds



Surgical Instruments



Decontamination Equipment



IT Equipment

Healthcare Finance Solutions Healthcare Facility Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Hospitals & Health Systems



Outpatient Imaging Centers



Outpatient Surgery Centers



Physician Practices & Outpatient Clinics



Diagnostic Laboratories



Urgent Care Clinics



Skilled Nursing Facilities



Pharmacies



Other Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Finance Solutions Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Equipment and Technology Finance



Working Capital Finance



Project Finance Solutions



Corporate Lending

Healthcare Finance Solutions Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry by Grand View Research:

Medical Device Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market – The global medical device analytical testing outsourcing market was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow with CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period.

in 2015 and is expected to grow with CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period. Remote Patient Monitoring System Market – The global remote patient monitoring system market size was valued at USD 691.5 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period.

in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period. Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market – The global regulatory affairs outsourcing market size was valued USD 5.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.