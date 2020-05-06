Healthcare Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market Size Worth $352.3 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market size is expected to reach USD 352.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing outsourcing of R&D is one of the major factors contributing to the market growth.

Healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) provides outsourcing services to various pharmaceutical industries on contract basis. Increase in the outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies, growing pharmaceutical industry, and support of CDMOs in reducing the operational and capital expenses are some of the major factors anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The contract manufacturing segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 72.7% in 2019 due to increase in the outsourcing of manufacturing services by pharmaceutical and medical device companies

The preclinical segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period due to rising prevalence of many lifestyle-influenced diseases

North America dominated the healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market with the largest revenue share of 41.2% in 2019 owing to the presence of large number of CROs and CMOs in the region

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to low cost service offered by Asian CROs and CMOs

Some of the key market players are Catalent Inc.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Recipharm AB; Siegfried Holding AG; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Covance Inc.; Jabil Inc.; Sanmina Corporation; IQVIA Holdings Inc.; and Flex Ltd.

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Healthcare Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Services (Contract Development, Contract Manufacturing), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/healthcare-contract-development-manufacturing-organization-market

In addition, growing pressure on pharmaceutical and medical device companies to follow stringent timelines has increased the demand for outsourcing development and manufacturing activities to CDMOs. Further, due to increasing demand for medical devices in the emerging countries, various companies are shifting their focus on research and development and outsourcing of medical devices. Also, rise in outsourcing of R&D and growing competency of CDMOs are expected to further contribute to the growing demand for early stage development CDMOs by life science companies.

However, increasing logistic costs, serialization issues faced by healthcare organizations, and threat of infringement of Intellectual Property (IP) rights are anticipated to restrain the market growth for healthcare contract development & manufacturing organization over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare contract development & manufacturing organization market based on services and region:

Healthcare Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Contract Development



Preclinical





Bioanalysis and DMPK studies







Toxicology Testing







Other Preclinical Services



Clinical



Phase I





Phase II





Phase III





Phase IV



Laboratory Services



Bioanalytical Services





Analytical Services



Contract Manufacturing



API/Bulk Drugs





Finished Dose Formulations





Medical Device





Class I







Class II







Class III

Healthcare Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Spain





Italy





Netherlands





Belgium





Switzerland





Russia





Sweden



Asia Pacific



India





Japan





China





Australia





South Korea





Malaysia





New Zealand





Singapore





Philippines





Thailand



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia





Chile



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Israel





Egypt

