Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market worth $11.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market is projected to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2027 from USD 6.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 11.4% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth in the market is driven by analytical testing of biologics and biosimilars, increasing outsourcing of analytical testing by pharmaceutical companies, and rising number of clinical trials requiring regulatory approvals.

In vitro Diagnostics Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 11.1 billion by 2027 Growth Rate 11.4% of CAGR Largest Market North America Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Adoption of new technologies and techniques Key Market Drivers Growing focus on analytical testing of biologics & biosimilars

The bioanalytical testing services segment holds the largest share in the healthcare analytical testing services market in 2021

Based on type, the healthcare analytical testing services market is segmented into segmented into bioanalytical testing, physical characterization, method development & validation, stability testing, batch-release testing, raw material testing, microbial testing, and environmental monitoring services. In 2021, the bioanalytical testing segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare analytical testing services market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing adoption of outsourced research & development services by the biopharmaceutical companies to reduce inhouse research cost and streamline their core competencies.

The laser particle size analysis service segment holds the largest share in the physical characterization services market

Based on type, the physical characterization services market is segmented into laser particle size analysis, thermal analysis, image analysis, surface area analysis, and other physical characterization services. In 2021, the laser particle size analysis segment dominated this market. This method has developed considerably over the years as has the capability to analyze a broad size range in a variety of dispersion media. Manufactures and end users of powdered materials depend on these accurate, reproducible, and high-resolution light scattering measurements to ensure full characterization of the particle size distribution of their sample. This makes particle size analysis an important component in manufacturing and formulating pharmaceutical dosage forms.

The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare analytical testing services market

Based on end user, the healthcare analytical testing services market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and contract research organizations. In 2021, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment dominated this market. Growth in this segment is mainly driven by the growing demand for healthcare analytical testing services among pharmaceutical companies to facilitate clinical trials, and drug development processes.

North America holds the largest market share of the healthcare analytical testing services market

North America accounted for the largest share of the healthcare analytical testing services market in 2021. Growth in this market is mainly attributed to the rapid growth in the biosimilars and biologics markets in the region, technological advancements, pricing benefits of outsourcing, and the rising demand for healthcare testing services across US.

Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing focus on analytical testing of biologics & biosimilars Increasing outsourcing of analytical testing by pharmaceutical and medical device companies Increasing number of clinical trials Growing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry Rising acceptance of quality-by-design approach in pharma research and manufacturing

Restraints:

Shortage of skilled professionals Increasing pressure on market players due to rising costs and market competition

Opportunities:

Adoption of new techniques and technologies Growing focus on emerging markets

Challenges:

Specific requirements for innovative formulations and medical devices Need to improve sensitivity of bioanalytical methods

Key Market Players:

Prominent players in the healthcare analytical testing services market include Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Charles River Laboratories (US), WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. (China), Element Materials Technology (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Pace Analytical Services, LLC (US), Intertek Group LLC (UK), IQVIA Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Source BioScience (UK), Almac Group (UK), ICON Plc (Ireland), Frontage Laboratories, Inc. (US), STERIS Plc (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), ALS Life Science (US), Syneos Health, Inc. (US), Medpace Holdings, Inc. (US), LGC Limited (Cinven) (UK), Parexel International Corporation (US), Celerion (US), Absorption Systems LLC (US), and BioAgilytix Labs (US).

Recent Developments:

In July 2022 , LabCorp (US) partnered with MD Anderson Cancer Center Foundation to accelerate new discoveries and development of cancer therapies worldwide. It also aims to meet the growing demand for and access to early-phase oncology clinical trials throughout Spain .

, LabCorp (US) partnered with MD Anderson Cancer Center Foundation to accelerate new discoveries and development of cancer therapies worldwide. It also aims to meet the growing demand for and access to early-phase oncology clinical trials throughout . In March 2022 , WuXi Advanced Therapies (WuXi ATU) launched Tetracycline-Enabled Self-Silencing Adenovirus (TESSA). To ensure stable gene therapy production, the novel TESSA technology is integrated with intricate testing capabilities

, WuXi Advanced Therapies (WuXi ATU) launched Tetracycline-Enabled Self-Silencing Adenovirus (TESSA). To ensure stable gene therapy production, the novel TESSA technology is integrated with intricate testing capabilities In July 2022 , SGS acquired Silver State Analytical and Excelchem to expand its environmental testing capabilities in western US. This was also a part of SGS Group's global strategy for the Industries & Environment sector

, SGS acquired Silver State Analytical and Excelchem to expand its environmental testing capabilities in western US. This was also a part of SGS Group's global strategy for the Industries & Environment sector In March 2022 , Thermo Fisher (US) collaborated with Symphogen (US) to provide biopharmaceutical discovery and development laboratories with innovative tools and streamlined workflows for efficient characterization of complex therapeutic proteins.

, (US) collaborated with Symphogen (US) to provide biopharmaceutical discovery and development laboratories with innovative tools and streamlined workflows for efficient characterization of complex therapeutic proteins. In April 2021 , Charles River Laboratories (US) acquired Retrogenix Ltd. (UK), which provides air sampling and quality and offers cell microarray services, to boost its early-stage contract research organization offerings.

