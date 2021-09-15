Head of Coroflo Wins Two Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The head of Dublin based start-up Coroflo has been named twice in the Business Worldwide Magazine 2021 CEO Awards.

The Awards seek to name and celebrate the most respected C-level executives across the globe, from a variety of different sectors. Instead of focusing on the company as a whole, here the emphasis is on the leaders at their helm, using their stories to inspire others to achieve similar successes. Rosanne Longmore won two categories: 'Growth Strategy CEO of the Year - Ireland' & 'Start-up CEO of the Year - Ireland'

Coroflo combines microtechnology and innovative medical research to improve the lives of mothers and babies. Coro measures breast milk volume so mothers can know exactly how much milk their baby is getting, addressing one of the main reasons women stop breastfeeding sooner than planned: concern regarding low supply.

Scientific research continues to show the significant benefits of breastfeeding. Studies show that breastfed babies have fewer infections and premature breastfed babies have a reduced rate of serious gastrointestinal complications, and there are many health benefits for mums too. The World Health Organization recommends that mothers breastfeed exclusively for 6 months, but globally less than 40% achieve this target.

Coro is a revolutionary product which solves the problem of understanding if babies are getting enough milk. The silicone nipple shield comes with an inbuilt microflow sensor, allowing mothers to wear it like a regular shield. As the baby feeds, the quantity of milk is measured and the data can be tracked on mum's phone via the app. Coro is the only product that can give accurate, precise, and real-time data.

Speaking to Business Worldwide Magazine, Longmore said there is much anticipation in the lead up to the product's official launch to the market in 2022: "We are proud of the support and accolades we've received so far, but for us the real goal is to get Coro into the hands of mothers who need it. We want to empower every woman who wishes to breastfeed to do so."

