Pierre-Alexandre Teulié of Oddifact Wins 2025 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Award

LONDON, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pierre-Alexandre Teulié, founder and CEO of Oddifact, has been recognised by Business Worldwide Magazine as the "Most Innovative CEO in Rare Disease Research & Treatment Development" as part of its prestigious 2025 CEO Awards.

The Business Worldwide CEO Awards honour visionary C-level executives across a range of industries whose leadership is not only delivering financial and operational success but also pushing boundaries, reshaping standards, and influencing real change. Rather than focusing solely on a company's achievements like other awards programs, here the spotlight is on the people driving progress from the top.

The accolade celebrates Teulié's groundbreaking work at the intersection of artificial intelligence and biomedicine, which is redefining how rare diseases are researched, understood, and treated.

Teulié's recognition marks a major milestone in Oddifact's mission to accelerate treatment access for the estimated 300 to 400 million people worldwide living with rare diseases—the vast majority of whom have no approved therapies.

"We cannot accept a world where millions suffer from diseases that are simply ignored due to lack of profitability," said Teulié. "This award is recognition not just of a company or a strategy—but of a collective mission to make the invisible, visible."

Reimagining the Drug Development Paradigm

Traditional drug development is a lengthy and expensive process, often requiring over $1 billion and more than a decade to bring a single new drug to market. For rare diseases—of which over 7,000 have been identified—this model has proven unsustainable.

Under Teulié's leadership, is using artificial intelligence to transform off-label drug data and untapped clinical research into new, actionable treatment paths for rare diseases. This model dramatically cuts down the cost, time, and risk associated with traditional pharmaceutical R&D.

Oddifact's origins are deeply personal. Diagnosed with a rare condition in his forties, Teulié encountered firsthand the overwhelming lack of treatment options and the inefficiencies of the pharmaceutical system.

In just its first year, Oddifact achieved what many considered improbable. In 2024, the company received more Orphan Drug Designations from the U.S. FDA than any other biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It now partners with research institutions, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and patient advocacy groups to translate its AI-generated findings into fast-tracked, evidence-based treatments.

Looking to the future, Teulié is optimistic. The company is currently working on new international partnerships to expand access and intends to help bring 50 new rare disease treatments to market by 2030.

Oddifact's pioneering work signals the rise of a new era in rare disease research, where smart data and compassionate leadership unite to make the impossible possible.

To learn more, visit: www.oddifact.com

An article on Oddifact can be found on the Business Worldwide Magazine website – here: https://bwmonline.com/latest-news/oddifact-fighting-rare-diseases-with-the-power-of-ai/

Further information about the Business Worldwide CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enable an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: david@bwmonline.com

W: www.bwmonline.com