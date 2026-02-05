Demerara Bank CEO Dowlat Parbhu Recognised by Business Worldwide Magazine for Leading Digital Transformation in Caribbean Banking

London, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dowlat Parbhu, Chief Executive Officer of Demerara Bank Limited (DBL), has been named "Digital Transformational Banking CEO of the Year – Caribbean", recognising his leadership in driving a technology-led, customer-centric transformation that is reshaping modern banking in Guyana and across the wider Caribbean region.

The accolade forms part of Business Worldwide Magazine's 2025 Global Corporate Excellence Awards announced earlier this year, which recognise companies and visionary leaders whose commitment to innovation, ethical leadership and exceptional performance is shaping the future of global business. Spanning categories such as Business Innovation, Digital Transformation, Sustainability, Financial Excellence and Customer Experience, the awards celebrate organisations setting new benchmarks through breakthrough technologies and forward-thinking strategies.

Under Mr Parbhu's leadership, Demerara Bank has emerged as a standout example of how a homegrown financial institution can combine deep local insight with international best practices. At the heart of DBL's strategy is a strong focus on customer personalisation, using data-driven insights to ensure clients are treated as individuals rather than account numbers. Customers are segmented by financial behaviour, account type and life stage, allowing the Bank to deliver highly relevant products, from tailored savings and investment options to SME working-capital support and expansion loans.

Digital transformation has been a key enabler of this approach. DBL has invested heavily in its online and e-banking infrastructure, allowing customers to open accounts remotely, apply digitally for loans and credit cards, manage balances, transfer funds and pay bills around the clock. An upcoming mobile banking app will further extend full-service banking to customers on the go, meeting the growing expectation for secure, mobile-first financial services across personal, SME and corporate segments.

Looking ahead, DBL is positioning itself for the future of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and open banking. While public frameworks are still emerging in the Caribbean, the Bank has proactively invested in secure systems, compliant data architecture and standardised processes to enable future third-party integrations under strict regulatory oversight. This readiness places DBL ahead of the regional curve in financial innovation.

Artificial intelligence is also being adopted responsibly, enhancing insight rather than replacing human judgement. Unified data infrastructure supports predictive analytics, intelligent chatbots and real-time fraud monitoring, strengthening both customer experience and risk management.

Beyond technology, DBL remains deeply committed to SME empowerment and community impact. Its digital-first SME services simplify access to finance, while balanced credit management ensures responsible lending across retail, SME and corporate portfolios. Initiatives such as the DBL Innovation Tank, which awards grants to promising local entrepreneurs, further demonstrate the Bank's role in driving inclusive economic growth.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr Parbhu said: "Digital transformation is not just about technology, but understanding customers, strengthening trust and building sustainable value for communities. This award reflects the dedication of the entire Demerara Bank team."

The Global Corporate Excellence Awards aim to spotlight leaders and organisations redefining industries. Dowlat Parbhu's recognition underscores Demerara Bank's position as a blueprint for modern, inclusive and resilient banking in the Caribbean. For further information about Demerara Bank, visit https://demerarabank.com/ .

Details about the Business Worldwide Global Corporate Excellence Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/2025-global-corporate-excellence-awards-winners/

