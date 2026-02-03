TCG GreenChem's Dr Chris H. Senanayake Recognised by Business Worldwide Magazine for Visionary Leadership in Pharmaceutical Innovation

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Chris H. Senanayake, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of TCG GreenChem, Inc., has been named "Global Visionary Leader in Pharmaceutical Innovation", in recognition of his outstanding contribution to advancing sustainable, science-led drug development and transforming how medicines move from molecule to market.

The accolade forms part of Business Worldwide Magazine's 2025 Global Corporate Excellence Awards announced earlier this year, which recognise companies and visionary leaders whose commitment to innovation, ethical leadership and exceptional performance is shaping the future of global business. Spanning categories such as Business Innovation, Digital Transformation, Sustainability, Financial Excellence and Customer Experience, the awards celebrate organisations setting new benchmarks through breakthrough technologies and forward-thinking strategies.

Founded as part of The Chatterjee Group, TCG GreenChem, Inc. was established to address long-standing inefficiencies in pharmaceutical development. Operating as an integrated iCDMO and Contract Innovator Organization, the company goes beyond traditional project execution to co-design optimal, sustainable pathways from molecule to medicine. Its mission is clear: to accelerate molecules to medicines by integrating frontier science, advanced technologies and global talent through green and sustainable chemistry.

From the outset of each program, cross-functional teams at TCG GreenChem address route design, impurity and solid-state control, and scale-up feasibility to ensure a first-time-right CMC strategy. Platform technologies including catalysis, continuous flow chemistry, microfluidics, electrochemistry and automation are applied pragmatically to reduce development steps, improve yields, enhance safety and shorten timelines.

A long-standing advocate of green chemistry, Dr Senanayake championed sustainable process development long before it became a boardroom priority. His contributions to greener, scalable manufacturing routes earned him the prestigious Swiss Siegfried Gold Medal, one of the highest international honours in process chemistry. At TCG GreenChem, the 12 Principles of Green Chemistry are embedded into every program, minimising hazardous reagents, reducing waste and energy use, and delivering robust, cost-effective processes that benefit clients, regulators and society alike.

TCG GreenChem's innovation centre in New Jersey works seamlessly with TCG Lifesciences in India and selected cGMP partners across Asia and Europe, enabling secure technology transfer, resilient supply chains and globally competitive manufacturing under harmonised regulatory frameworks. Across the organisation, more than 1,300 scientists operate within a culture shaped by Dr Senanayake's servant-leadership philosophy, fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing and real-world impact.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr Senanayake said: "This award reflects the dedication of an exceptional global team united by a shared purpose: delivering safer, more affordable medicines to patients faster. Sustainable innovation, scientific rigour and strong culture are essential to the future of healthcare."

The Global Corporate Excellence Awards aim to inspire continued progress by spotlighting leaders and organisations that are redefining industries. Dr Senanayake's recognition underscores TCG GreenChem's role as a model for science-led, sustainable growth in an increasingly complex healthcare landscape.

To find out more about the company, visit https://tcggreenchem.com/

Details about the Business Worldwide Global Corporate Excellence Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/2025-global-corporate-excellence-awards-winners/

