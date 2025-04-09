HD Hyundai Unveils New Next Generation Models in Europe, Aiming to Challenge Industry Leaders

Participating in the world's largest exhibition, bauma 2025, under "HYUNDAI" and "DEVELON" brands

SEOUL, South Korea, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HD Hyundai Construction Equipment and HD Hyundai Infracore, affiliates of HD Hyundai's Construction Equipment division, are targeting Europe with their new next-generation models, which will spearhead their rise to the top.

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment and HD Hyundai Infracore announced that they are participating in bauma 2025, the world's largest construction machinery trade fair, held in Munich, Germany, from March 7th to 13th.

A panoramic view of HD Hyundai Construction Equipment’s booth at bauma 2025 A panoramic view of HD Hyundai Infracore’s booth at bauma 2025

bauma ranks as one of the world's three largest construction machinery trade fairs, alongside Conexpo held in the US and INTERMAT in France.

Here, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment and HD Hyundai Infracore introduced their new next-generation models, which are poised to become flagship products for both companies as they target the European market. The subsidiaries also highlighted their compact equipment designed specifically for European needs and showcased eco-friendly products powered by next-generation energy sources such as hydrogen and electricity, reinforcing their commitment to sustainability and innovation.

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment has set up a 3,500㎡ booth under the theme "Intelligent Park," inspired by its brand identity (BI).

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience firsthand next-generation models, alongside more than 20 pieces of advanced equipment. The company will also be demonstrating its hydrogen-powered excavator, which was listed as the one of the final nominees at the International bauma Innovation Award in the climate protection category.

HD Hyundai Infracore, participating in bauma for the first time since rebranding to "DEVELON" in 2023, has set up a 3,800㎡ booth to showcase a key lineup of compact machines for the European market, along with a range of products from electric to specialized machinery. A standout exhibit is Real-X, the commercial version of the unmanned autonomous solution Concept-X2, which was first introduced in Europe at last year's INTERMAT. Additionally, HD Hyundai Infracore will be demonstrating a collaboration with the heavy machinery automation company Gravis Robotics, which they signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with, showcasing how unmanned excavators work in tandem with articulated dump trucks (ADTs).

To kick off their presence at bauma, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment and HD Hyundai Infracore held an exclusive "Unveiling Showcase" on Monday, March 7th. They unveiled the superior performance and quality of their next-generation models for the first time to the European market.

"To challenge the dominance of established top-tier brands, we have invested three years of meticulous preparation for the launch of our new next-generation models and our participation in bauma," said an official at HD Hyundai XiteSolution. "We are eager to demonstrate HD Hyundai's technological prowess and showcase the true value of our next-generation models to a global audience of customers and industry experts."

