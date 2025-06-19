HD Hyundai Accelerates Entry into European Market with Fuel Cell Technology for Cruise Ships

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, HD Europe Research & Development Center, and HD Hydrogen signs Joint Development Project (JDP) agreement with European classification society and cruise operator

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) system to offer both environmental and economic benefits by reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency

Making it suitable for high-power-consuming cruise ships with low noise and vibration, enhancing competitiveness in the European market

"We aim to lead global maritime decarbonization efforts with our high-efficiency, low-carbon fuel cell technology"

SEOUL, South Korea, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HD Hyundai announced the development of fuel cell technology for cruise ships in line with the global decarbonization trend.

HD Hyundai signed a Joint Development Project (JDP) Agreement for the application of SOFC systems to cruise ships at the HD Europe Research& Development Center in Düsseldorf, Germany.

HD Hyundai recently stated that its affiliates — HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, HD Europe Research & Development Center, and HD Hydrogen — recently signed a Joint Development Project (JDP) agreement with DNV, a leading global classification society, and TUI Cruises, one of Germany's leading cruise operators. The project aims to explore the application of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) systems on cruise vessels.

SOFC is a high-efficiency fuel cell that generates electricity by reacting hydrogen — extracted from sources such as natural gas or ammonia — with oxygen. Since it produces electricity without combustion, it significantly reduces carbon and pollutant emissions. Compared to conventional engine-based power generation systems, SOFC offers superior efficiency, achieving both environmental sustainability and economic viability. It produces a low level of noise and vibration while providing high power generation efficiency, making it especially suitable for cruise ships that require large amounts of electricity.

HD Hyundai plans to secure global competitiveness by developing SOFC technology applicable to cruise ships, with a focus on the European market — where environmental regulations are stringent and demand for such vessels is high.

The market outlook is also promising. According to global market research firm Grand View Research, the global SOFC market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.7% through 2030, reaching approximately USD 7.12 billion (KRW 9.81 trillion), driven by increasing demand and investment in clean energy.

As a first step, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering and the HD Europe Research & Development Center will establish safety design standards for applying SOFC systems to cruise ships over an eight-month period from June this year to February next year. HD Hydrogen, an affiliate of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering specializing in hydrogen fuel cell technology, will analyze the performance of its proprietary SOFC systems under various operating conditions based on its core technical data.

In addition, HD Hyundai will develop technologies to recover and reuse waste heat generated by SOFC systems, which operate at high temperatures ranging from 600°C to 1,000°C. The company also plans to explore solutions to partially reduce carbon emissions from SOFC systems by leveraging carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies.

As part of the project, DNV will support regulatory compliance and contribute to overall safety from the initial design onward. TUI Cruises will provide cruise ship specific data relevant to SOFC application, along with installation requirements and operational specifications necessary for actual deployment.

A representative from HD Hyundai stated, "This international joint development project marks a significant milestone in demonstrating HD Hyundai's world-class decarbonization technology for ships in the European market. We hope to lead the maritime decarbonization initiative through our low-carbon, high-efficiency fuel cell technology."

Meanwhile, HD Hyundai established HD Hydrogen last year as part of its effort to enter the hydrogen fuel cell market. The company is currently collaborating with various global shipping companies to expand the application of SOFC systems across multiple types of vessels.

