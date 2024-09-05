Hansa Biopharma to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma today announced that Søren Tulstrup will participate in a Fireside chat hosted by Douglas Tsao, Managing Director and Senior Financial Analyst at H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, September 11 at 8:00 AM EST. Mr. Tsao's research focuses on biopharmaceuticals and specialty pharmaceuticals. The company will cover Hansa's clinical stage programs, recent performance and upcoming milestones.

Hansa management will be available for meetings at the conference. If you are interested in meeting with the management team, please contact Hansa Biopharma at ir@hansabiopharma.com.

To learn more about Hansa Biopharma see the latest Corporate Presentation here. The latest investor presentation can be viewed here.

For more information:

Evan Ballantyne, Chief Financial Officer

E: ir@hansabiopharma.com

Stephanie Kenney, VP Global Corporate Affairs

E: media@hansabiopharma.com

About Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop and commercialize innovative, lifesaving and life-altering treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions. Hansa Biopharma has developed a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients. Hansa Biopharma has a rich and expanding research and development program based on the Company's proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform, to address serious unmet medical needs in transplantation, autoimmune diseases, gene therapy and cancer. Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden, and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at www.hansabiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

