Hansa Biopharma appoints Dr Richard Philipson as Chief Medical Officer

LUND, Sweden, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB, "Hansa" (NASDAQ Stockholm: HNSA) today announced that Dr. Richard Philipson has been appointed Chief Medical Officer (CMO) effective 14 July. Dr Philipson will report to CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander and be a member of the Executive Committee.

Dr Philipson has over 25 years of industry experience and a successful track record in drug development, providing clinical leadership resulting in four product approvals, including in rare disease and gene therapy, and comes with expertise and success in building high-functioning teams, building pipelines and executing clinical development programs across all phases of development. He also brings in-depth knowledge of regulatory strategy in drug development. Dr Philipson most recently was CMO of Calliditas Therapeutics and previously spent 16 years at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), including four years as Therapeutic Area Head in the Rare Diseases Unit. He also has experience from Takeda, and a 4-year period as CMO at Trizell.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr Philipson to the executive management team as CMO. He brings invaluable experience in the area of drug development, from first-in-human to Phase 3, and post-approval studies; with expertise across rare diseases, inflammation and oncology, which will be critical as we prepare for the next phase of our development," said CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to join Hansa at this stage of the company's development. I look forward to working with the Hansa team and leveraging my experience from prior roles to support upcoming regulatory submissions and help build a strategic development plan for future indications," said Dr Philipson.

Hansa Biopharma AB is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop and commercialize innovative, lifesaving and life-altering treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions. The company has a rich and expanding research and development program based on its proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform, to address serious unmet medical needs in autoimmune diseases, gene therapy and transplantation. The company's portfolio includes imlifidase, a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients and HNSA-5487, a next-generation IgG cleaving molecule with redosing potential. Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden, and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at www.hansabiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

