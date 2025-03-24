Hankook Tire Triumphs Over the Untamed Terrain of the 2025 Safari Rally Kenya

The extreme off-road challenge of Safari Rally Kenya concludes amid unpredictable weather and close wildlife encounters

Dynapro R213, developed through Chairman Hyunbum Cho's innovation-driven motorsports R&D, supports the successful operation of the event

Next destination on the 2025 WRC calendar: The Canary Islands, Spain , from April 24 to 27

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook Tire) has successfully concluded Round 3 of the 2025 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), the premier motorsport competition sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), as the event's exclusive tire supplier. The iconic Safari Rally Kenya, renowned for its extreme and unpredictable terrain, marked another key milestone in the 2025 WRC season.

Scenes from 2025 WRC Round 3 Safari Rally Kenya by Hankook Tire

Held from March 20 to 23, the Safari Rally Kenya is one of the most grueling events on the WRC calendar. The rally challenges drivers with rugged unpaved roads, sudden weather shifts that create treacherous mud pits, and the unpredictable presence of wildlife. In such harsh conditions, peak performance demands exceptional tire durability and stability — critical factors that underscore Hankook Tire's contribution to each driver's successful completion of the rally.

Hankook Tire supported the stable operation of the event with its multi-purpose rally tire, the Dynapro R213, which demonstrated outstanding reliability amid unpredictable weather and demanding terrain conditions. Developed through the relentless motorsports R&D efforts led by Hyunbum Cho, Chairman of Hankook & Company Group, the tire once again proved its competitive edge on the global motorsports arena with outstanding grip and precise handling.

After a grueling showdown across Kenya's wild terrain, Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team's Elfyn Evans and co-driver Scott Martin claimed victory in the WRC1 class. Building on his previous win at Rally Sweden and a second-place finish at the season-opening Rallye Monte Carlo, Evans secured his second victory of the season, further solidifying his status as a leading contender for the drivers' championship title.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team delivered a historic double podium by finishing second and third — the team's best-ever result at the Safari Rally. This year's event attracted more than 250,000 motorsport fans, marking a 33% increase from last year and highlighting the growing global popularity of the WRC.

The 2025 WRC season spans 14 rounds across 16 countries in Europe, Africa, South America, and Asia. Round 4 will take place from April 24 to 27 at Rally Islas Canarias on Gran Canaria, part of Spain's Canary Islands. This newly added rally features a technically demanding asphalt course with significant altitude changes. The rally becomes especially treacherous in wet conditions, putting drivers' steering finesse to the test.

Hankook Tire has further solidified its position as a global leader in tire technology by serving as the exclusive tire supplier for all WRC classes over a three-year period starting this year. Since 2023, the company has collaborated with the FIA and leading manufacturers to develop FIA-certified high-performance rally tires, conducting more than 2,000 kilometers of real-world testing across eight countries. Engineered to deliver maximum performance under extreme conditions, these tires continue to reinforce Hankook Tire's premium brand presence in the global motorsports market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648035/Photo_1__Scenes_from_2025_WRC_Round_3_Safari_Rally_Kenya_by_Hankook_Tire.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600733/Hankook_Tire_Technology_Logo.jpg