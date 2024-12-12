Hain Celestial Team Members Grow Their Impact Through Dedicated Volunteer Efforts Over the Past Year

"At Hain Celestial, we believe in the power of giving back – not only for the impact it has on the communities we support but also for the sense of purpose and connection it brings to the team," said Chris Jenkins, Hain Celestial Group's Global Impact Director. "For us, healthier living goes beyond the products we create. It's about coming together to make a meaningful difference. I'm incredibly proud of our team members, who have partnered with inspiring organizations to support causes that are creating real, positive change for people and the planet."

To help bring holiday cheer to the children at the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter this Christmas, Hain's Walmart Sales team volunteered at the Bentonville-based nonprofit that has provided a haven to more than 13,250 children statewide since its 1993 inception. The team donated more than 150 Hain products – personal care items, Earth's Best® baby snacks and food, Garden Veggie Straws® and Flavor Burst™ chips and Celestial Seasonings® tea – to the shelter, and helped build two fireplace mantles, so the children had a place to hang their stockings.

"We really appreciate the Hain Celestial team for volunteering with us," said Padee Yang, Community Engagement Manager at Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter. "Their challenge was to transform cardboard boxes and colored paper into warm and cozy hearths where our kids could hang their stockings in anticipation of Santa's visit. The team exceeded our expectations and the children's eyes lit up when they saw their creations. Many of the children in our care have never experienced the magic of a Christmas morning. This year, the Hain Celestial group brought the joy of the season to our kids."

Hain strengthened its relationships with other charity partners volunteering throughout the year, including:

In the UK, the Ella's Kitchen team volunteered at Royal Society for the Protection of Birds' Otmoor Nature Reserve as part of the brand's partnership with the conservation organization. The team spent the day tree coppicing, which is a traditional method of cutting trees and shrubs to encourage regeneration, foster new plant life and attract birds, bees, and bugs.





This fall, Hain team members gathered at its Global Headquarters in Hoboken, NJ to support families in need through Ronald McDonald House New York. There, they decorated and packed more than 100 NICU care packages with need-focused items like diapers, wipes, onesies, rattles, baby blankets, bibs and grooming kits to support caregivers. Hain teams also volunteered at Community Food Share, a food bank in Colorado that provides fresh, nutritious food to food programs and local partners in Boulder and Broomfield counties.





to support families in need through Ronald McDonald House New York. There, they decorated and packed more than 100 NICU care packages with need-focused items like diapers, wipes, onesies, rattles, baby blankets, bibs and grooming kits to support caregivers. Hain teams also volunteered at Community Food Share, a food bank in that provides fresh, nutritious food to food programs and local partners in and counties. In the UK, our Hain Sales team invested 180 hours of volunteer time with FareShare, the country's largest charity fighting hunger and food waste. The team packed more than 350 food orders that were then distributed by FareShare to other food distribution charities that support communities that need it most. The team also supported Cook School, a UK nonprofit helping children interact with food through educational cooking experiences, by teaching vegetarian cooking classes to more than 5,000 school-aged children, and volunteering at Spread a Smile's summer party. Additionally, the Cully & Sully soup team was actively involved in environmental conservation efforts, cleaning up beaches in Wirral as part of the Great British Beach Clean.

About The Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie Snacks™, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Hartley's® jelly, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® and Imagine® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney's® (under license) meat-free, and Avalon Organics® personal care, among others. For more information, visit hain.com and LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2579827/Hain_Celestial_Volunteer_Efforts_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2579828/Hain_Celestial_Volunteer_Efforts_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/450862/Hain_Celestial_Logo_v1.jpg